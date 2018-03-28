GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
CBSE to Reconduct Class XII Economics, Class X Maths Exams After Reports of Paper Leak

The Class 12 Economics exam was held on Tuesday, while the Class 10 Mathematics exam was held on Wednesday.

News18.com

Updated:March 28, 2018, 3:36 PM IST
Picture for representation.
New Delhi: The Central Board for Secondary Examination (CBSE) will reconduct Class XII Economics and Class X Maths examinations after there were reports of paper leak.

Sources said the Maths paper was leaked last night and it matches with the original one. The Class 12 Economics exam was held on Tuesday, while the Class 10 Mathematics exam was held on Wednesday.

"The board has taken cognizance of certain happenings in the conduct of certain examinations as are being reported. With the view to uphold the sanctity of the Board Examinations and in the interest of the fairness to the students, the Board has decided to reconduct the examinations in the following subjects. Dates for fresh examinations and the other details shall be hosted on the CBSE website within a week," said the statement released by the Board with the signture of the Controller of Examinations.

Earlier, the CBSE had denied any leak of accountancy question paper. "All the seals have been found intact at all the centres. During the process of examination, however, at local level, some miscreants have tried to play mischief by circulating messages through WhatsApp and social media to disturb the sanctity of the examinations," the Board said in its earlier statement.​

The matter of the Economics paper leak came to light after Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia received the “leaked” paper just a few minutes before the exam began. Sisodia immediately called up CBSE head and the education secretary, following which they checked the paper and found out that it matched with the Set-II of Accounts paper.

"Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with CBSE. Swift action must be taken, so that hard-working students don't suffer due to negligence of CBSE," Sisodia had tweeted.​

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
