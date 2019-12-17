English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE Classes 10, 12 Board Exams in 2020 to Begin on February 15
While the exams for class 12 will end on March 30, those for class 10 will end on March 20.
(Representative image)
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination for classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 15, 2020, the board announced on Tuesday.
While the exams for class 12 will end on March 30, those for class 10 will end on March 20.
