CBSE Classes 10, 12 Board Exams in 2020 to Begin on February 15

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination for classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 15, 2020, the board announced on Tuesday.

While the exams for class 12 will end on March 30, those for class 10 will end on March 20.

