1-min read

CBSE Compartment Admit Card 2019 Released for Class 10th, 12th Regular and Private Candidates at cbse.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education released CBSE Admit Card for Class 10th, 12th compartmental examinations 2019 on the official website cbse.nic.in

Trending Desk

Updated:June 18, 2019, 5:46 PM IST
CBSE Compartment Admit Card 2019 Released for Class 10th, 12th Regular and Private Candidates at cbse.nic.in
Picture for representation.
CBSE Compartment Admit Card 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the class 10, 12 admit card for compartment examination 2019. The CBSE 10th Compartment Admit Card 2019, CBSE 12th Compartment Admit Card 2019 for private candidates was uploaded on the CBSE board’s official website cbse.nic.in and it has to be downloaded online.

Whereas, the regular class 10, 12 candidates waiting their CBSE Admit Card 2019 for compartment exam can collect the same from their respective institute. The Central Board of Secondary Education has hosted a direct link for class 10, 12 private candidates to ease the downloading process. The ‘CBSE Compartment Admit Card 2019’ can be accessed by clicking here. According to the official notification issued on CBSE’s website, the CBSE Class 10 Compartment examination will be held from July 2 to July 10, whereas the CBSE Compartment Class 12 examination 2019 will take place on July 2.

Students can check the time tables:

CBSE Class 10 Compartment examination here.

CBSE Compartment Class 12 examination 2019 here.

Steps to Download CBSE Compartment Admit Card 2019

All the private candidates willing to appear for the CBSE Compartment Exam 2019 are required to download their admit card in online mode and steps for the same are provided below:

Step 1: Visit the CBSE’s official website cbse.nic.in or click the direct link

Step 2: On the homepage, under private candidate section; look for a link reading ‘Online Admit card for compartmental exam 2019 for private candidate’

Step 3: Click on it and you will be directed to a new window

Step 4: Select your region and enter application number, previous roll number and year or candidate name in the corresponding boxes

Step 5: Click on submit button

Step 6: CBSE 10th Compartment Admit Card 2019, CBSE 12th Compartment Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Take a printout of your CBSE Compartment Admit Card 2019 and read details mentioned in it.

