CBSE Compartment Exam 2019: CBSE to Conduct Compartment Exam for Class 10th, 12th from July 2

Central Board of Secondary Education to Conduct CBSE Compartment Exam 2019 for Class 10th, 12th students from July 2 onwards.

Trending Desk

May 21, 2019, 1:47 PM IST
CBSE Compartment Exam 2019: CBSE to Conduct Compartment Exam for Class 10th, 12th from July 2
Picture for Representation.
CBSE Compartment Exam 2019| The Central Board of Secondary Education is in the last leg of accepting names of students for the compartment examination for class 10 and 12.

According to a circular available at the CBSE’s official website www.cbse.nic.in, all CBSE affiliated schools are required to submit the list of students, who will be appearing for compartment exam, by May 22.

The last date to apply for CBSE Compartment Exam 2019 with late fee is June 5. So, students who have failed to scored minimum passing marks in any subject, have an opportunity to sit for the CBSE Compartment Exam 2019 by registering and paying the fee for the same. The CBSE Compartment Exam 2019 fee till May 22 is Rs. 300 and candidates who will be paying the fee before May 29 and after May 29 they need to pay an extra amount of Rs. 1000 and Rs. 5000 respectively.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2019: Steps to be taken by candidates

Step 1: Know the deadlines of CBSE Compartment Exam 2019
Step 2: To track same, visit the CBSE’s official website www.cbse.nic.in
Step 3: Give your name to your college head and ask for further formalities
Step 4: Meet your college staff and fill the required documents of 2019 CBSE Compartment Exam
Step 5: Submit the fee for CBSE Compartment Exam
Step 6: Download your admit card and appear for the exam on the scheduled date

The Central Board of Secondary Education which is also popular as CBSE will be conducting the CBSE Compartment Exam for the academic session 2018-2019 from July 2 onwards. Class 10th, 12th students who failed the exam can appear in the 2019 CBSE Compartment Exam again and pass in their second attempt this year only.
