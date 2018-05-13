English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE Conducts Separate Board Exams for 6 Students Representing India in Global Sports Meets
The board had recently formulated new sports guidelines for schools mandating them to have a daily sports period for class 9 to 12 so as to prevent students from having a sedentary lifestyle and turning into couch potatoes.
New Delhi: In a first, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted separate exams for six students of class 10 and 12 this year as they were representing the country in international sports championships during the regular schedule.
Four of these six students, including Commonwealth Games hero Anish Bhanwala, bagged medals in their respective events.
"The special drive of CBSE to promote talents in sports led to a departure from set practice of following the fixed exam schedule this year. There were six students who were to represent India at various sports events while other class 10 and 12 students were busy writing CBSE board exams," a senior CBSE official said.
"We confirmed the same from the Sports Authority of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and gave special permission to two class 12 students and four class 10 students for appearing in board exams on later dates," the official added.
While Amolika Singh, a class 12 student from Lucknow represented India at the junior Dutch Open International tournament and Yonex German open tournament in badminton, Manav Thakkar from Ajmer's Mayur School represented the country at the Asia Cup Yokohoma, Japan and Road to Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Qualifications, Tunisia in table tennis tournaments.
"Four students of class 10 -- Anish Bhanwala, K Venkatadri, Sehajpreet and Rekha -- also represented India at various international sports events and were given later dates for board exams on the recommendations of the Sports Authority Of India," the official said.
Bhanwala of St Theresa's Convent Karnal, bagged the gold medal in the Rapid Fire Pistol event in men's 25-metre category at the Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast, Australia.
Three silver medals were bagged by K Venkatadri of St John's High School, Vijayawada at the South Asian Archery Championship at Dhaka.
Sehajpreet of Ryan International School, Patiala brought home the gold medal after winning an international tournament at Dhaka as a member of the women's recurve team.
Rekha of Rajkiya Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya, Dallupura, Delhi brought laurels to the nation after winning the wheelchair basketball championship at the Para Asian Games held at Bangkok and is training for the world championships now.
The board had recently formulated new sports guidelines for schools mandating them to have a daily sports period for class 9 to 12 so as to prevent students from having a sedentary lifestyle and turning into couch potatoes.
Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar had given a thumbs up to CBSE's move and recommended that the new sports policy be implemented for students of all classes.
