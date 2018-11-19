English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE CTET 2018: Exam from December 9; Check Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Other Details Here
The CTET shall apply to schools of the central government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of all the UTs. The validity period of CTET qualifying certificate is for seven years from the date of declaration of its result.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to conduct the examinations on December 9, 2018 and the admit card will be released next week.
CBSE CTET 2018: Syllabus
Paper I (for classes I to V)
Child Development and Pedagogy (30 questions)
Child Development (Primary School Child): 15 Questions
Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special need: (Questions- 5)
Learning and Pedagogy (Questions- 10)
Language I (Questions- 30)
Language Comprehension (Questions- 15)
Pedagogy of Language Development (Questions- 15)
Language – II (Questions- 30)
Comprehension (Questions- 15)
Pedagogy of Language Development (Questions- 15)
Mathematics (Questions- 30)
Content (Questions- 15)
Pedagogical issues (Questions- 15)
Relationships
Pedagogical Issues (Questions- 15)
Problems
Paper II (for classes VI to VIII)
Child Development and Pedagogy (Questions- 30)
Child Development (Elementary School Child) (Questions- 15)
Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs (Questions- 5)
Learning and Pedagogy (Questions- 10) .
Language I (Questions- 30)
Language Comprehension (Questions- 15)
Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders
Language Skills
Language – II (Questions- 30)
Comprehension (Questions- 15)
Language Skills
Mathematics (Questions- 30)
Content (Questions- 20)
Pedagogical issues (Questions- 10)
Science (Questions- 30)
Content (Questions- 20)
Pedagogical issues (Questions- 10)
History
Geography
Pedagogical issues (Questions- 20)
CTET 2018: Exam pattern
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) will be asked. There will be no negative marking.
Paper 1: Candidates interested in teaching from Class 1 to 5.
Paper 2: Candidates interested in teaching from Class 6 to 8.
Those who want to teach at both the levels will have to appear for both these papers.
The candidates need to follow NCERT books as the questions will be based on syllabus for classes 1 to 5. However, the difficulty standard as well as linkages could be up to the secondary stage. The main question paper will be Bilingual (Hindi/English).
Qualifying marks
You need 60% or above to qualify the TET exam. Those belonging to SC/ST/OBC/differently-abled category will be provided relaxation up to 5 per cent in the qualifying marks in the minimum educational qualification. The validity of CTET qualifying certificate will be seven years from the date of declaration of its result.
