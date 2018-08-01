English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
CBSE CTET 2018: Online Registration to Start Today at ctet.nic.in. Apply Now
Aspiring candidates must check for latest updates on CBSE CTET 2018 registration procedure at ctet.nic.in.HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar confirmed on twitter that the CBSE CTET 2018 examination shall be conducted in all 20 Indian languages.
A view of CBSE headquarters in East Delhi's Preet Vihar. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: CBSE CTET 2018 online registration is likely to begin on August 1 (today). The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to start the online application process for Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET 2018 at its official website ctet.nic.in.
The CBSE CTET 2018 was initially scheduled to begin on June 22 but got postponed due to some administrative reasons. The 11 edition of CBSE CTET 2018 is now scheduled to be conducted on September 16, 2018. Aspiring candidates must check for latest updates on CBSE CTET 2018 registration procedure at ctet.nic.in.
Both Paper I and II of CBSE CTET 2018 will be held on September 16th, 2018, but at different timings. Paper I is scheduled for 12 noon and Paper II at 2 pm.
Eligibility Criteria:
Aspiring Students must check the eligibility criteria, as mentioned at ctet.nic.in, before signing up for CBSE CTET 2018
- Candidates with 60% score or more in the CBSE CTET 2018 exam will be considered as TET pass.
- Reserved category candidates (SC/ST/OBC/differently abled category) will enjoy a relaxation up to 5% in the qualifying marks in the minimum educational qualification.
The CBSE CTET validity for qualifying certificate will be seven years from the date of declaration of its result.
HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar confirmed on twitter that the CBSE CTET 2018 examination shall be conducted in all 20 Indian languages as opposed to the previous directives to remove Tamil and 16 other languages from NET list of options.
The CBSE CTET 2018 registration fee of Paper I is Rs. 1000 for general candidates, but Rs 500 for reserved category and Paper II for Rs. 600 (Rs. 300 for reserved category.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
