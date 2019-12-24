CBSE CTET December 2019 Answer Key Released at ctet.nic.in, Details

CBSE CTET December 2019 Answer Key | The Central Board of Secondary Education has published CTET Answer Key 2019. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test Answer key 2019 was declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education on its official website ctet.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the Teacher Eligibility recruitment examinations can download the CTET Answer Key 2019 from the official website or via direct link. Candidates will need their roll number, date of birth and security pin to check their CTET December Answer Key 2019.

CBSE CTET Answer key 2019: Steps to check score

Step 1: Log on to the official website at ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CBSE CTET Answer Key 2019 link

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: Click on ‘Downloading of OMR Sheet and Answer Key for CTET December 2019’

Step 5: Enter your roll number, date of birth and security pin

Step 4: Download your CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test December Answer key 2019 and take a print out for further reference

Candidates, who wish to challenge the answer keys, can do same from December 23 to December 25. Aspirants will have to pay Rs. 1,000 per question via credit/debit card for challenging the answer key. The fee once paid is non-refundable. In the challenge is accepted by the Board, a policy decision will be taken and the fee will be refunded.

