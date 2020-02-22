CBSE CTET July 2020 Online Application Last Date Extended to March 2 at ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for submitting the online registration form for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2020 examination. Candidates willing to appear for CTET July 2020 examination can now register by March 2, while the application fee can be paid up to March 5 till 3:30 pm on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in .

The online registration process for CTET July 2020 examination commenced on January 24 and was earlier scheduled to close on February 24. The 14th edition of CTET will be conducted on July 5, in 20 languages across 112 cities in the country.

The examination fee for students belonging from General and OBC categories is Rs 1,000 for paper 1 or 2 and Rs 1,200 for both. The fee for SC/ST/Differently Abled candidates it is Rs 500 for Paper 1 or 2 and 600 for both.

CTET July 2020 examination: Important dates

Starting date of application: January 24

Closing date of application: March 2

Last date of payment of fees: March 5 (till 3:30 pm)

Date of CTET July 2020 exam: July 5

How to apply for CTET July 2020 exam

Step 1: Visit the CTET website at ctet.nic.in and under the current events box on left, tap on the link that reads 'Application form for CTET July 2020'.

Direct Link

Step 2: You will be directed to a new page. If you are a new user, register yourself by filling all the required details to get your CTET July 2020 examination Registration Number

Step 3: Go back to the log-in page and fill-in your application number, password, security pin

Step 4: Enter all the required details, and upload scanned images of your photo and signature along with other necessary documents

Step 5: Pay the CBSE CTET July 2020 Application Fee by e-challan or debit/credit card and press submit

Step 6: Save and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The CBSE CTET examination has two papers. Paper 1 is for candidates willing to teach classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those who want to teach classes 6 to 8. If the candidate wants to teach both levels, they will have to appear for both Paper 1 and 2.

