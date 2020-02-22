Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

CBSE CTET July 2020 Online Application Last Date Extended to March 2 at ctet.nic.in

Candidates willing to appear for CTET July 2020 examination can now register by March 2, while the application fee can be paid up to March 5 till 3:30 pm on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in

Trending Desk

Updated:February 22, 2020, 12:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
CBSE CTET July 2020 Online Application Last Date Extended to March 2 at ctet.nic.in
Representative image.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for submitting the online registration form for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2020 examination. Candidates willing to appear for CTET July 2020 examination can now register by March 2, while the application fee can be paid up to March 5 till 3:30 pm on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in .

The online registration process for CTET July 2020 examination commenced on January 24 and was earlier scheduled to close on February 24. The 14th edition of CTET will be conducted on July 5, in 20 languages across 112 cities in the country.

The examination fee for students belonging from General and OBC categories is Rs 1,000 for paper 1 or 2 and Rs 1,200 for both. The fee for SC/ST/Differently Abled candidates it is Rs 500 for Paper 1 or 2 and 600 for both.

CTET July 2020 examination: Important dates

Starting date of application: January 24

Closing date of application: March 2

Last date of payment of fees: March 5 (till 3:30 pm)

Date of CTET July 2020 exam: July 5

How to apply for CTET July 2020 exam

Step 1: Visit the CTET website at ctet.nic.in and under the current events box on left, tap on the link that reads 'Application form for CTET July 2020'.

Direct Link

Step 2: You will be directed to a new page. If you are a new user, register yourself by filling all the required details to get your CTET July 2020 examination Registration Number

Step 3: Go back to the log-in page and fill-in your application number, password, security pin

Step 4: Enter all the required details, and upload scanned images of your photo and signature along with other necessary documents

Step 5: Pay the CBSE CTET July 2020 Application Fee by e-challan or debit/credit card and press submit

Step 6: Save and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The CBSE CTET examination has two papers. Paper 1 is for candidates willing to teach classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those who want to teach classes 6 to 8. If the candidate wants to teach both levels, they will have to appear for both Paper 1 and 2.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram