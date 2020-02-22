CBSE CTET July 2020 Online Application Last Date Extended to March 2 at ctet.nic.in
Candidates willing to appear for CTET July 2020 examination can now register by March 2, while the application fee can be paid up to March 5 till 3:30 pm on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in
Representative image.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for submitting the online registration form for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2020 examination. Candidates willing to appear for CTET July 2020 examination can now register by March 2, while the application fee can be paid up to March 5 till 3:30 pm on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in .
The online registration process for CTET July 2020 examination commenced on January 24 and was earlier scheduled to close on February 24. The 14th edition of CTET will be conducted on July 5, in 20 languages across 112 cities in the country.
#सीटीईटीजुलाई2020 #CTETJuly2020@PIBHindi @PTI_News @HRDMinistry @DDNewslive @PIB_India @OfficeOfSDhotre @AkashvaniAIR @DrRPNishank pic.twitter.com/ZJJHrP8L4u— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) February 21, 2020
The examination fee for students belonging from General and OBC categories is Rs 1,000 for paper 1 or 2 and Rs 1,200 for both. The fee for SC/ST/Differently Abled candidates it is Rs 500 for Paper 1 or 2 and 600 for both.
CTET July 2020 examination: Important dates
Starting date of application: January 24
Closing date of application: March 2
Last date of payment of fees: March 5 (till 3:30 pm)
Date of CTET July 2020 exam: July 5
How to apply for CTET July 2020 exam
Step 1: Visit the CTET website at ctet.nic.in and under the current events box on left, tap on the link that reads 'Application form for CTET July 2020'.
Step 2: You will be directed to a new page. If you are a new user, register yourself by filling all the required details to get your CTET July 2020 examination Registration Number
Step 3: Go back to the log-in page and fill-in your application number, password, security pin
Step 4: Enter all the required details, and upload scanned images of your photo and signature along with other necessary documents
Step 5: Pay the CBSE CTET July 2020 Application Fee by e-challan or debit/credit card and press submit
Step 6: Save and download the confirmation page for future reference.
The CBSE CTET examination has two papers. Paper 1 is for candidates willing to teach classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those who want to teach classes 6 to 8. If the candidate wants to teach both levels, they will have to appear for both Paper 1 and 2.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Video of Sidharth Shukla Sweating it Out in Gym Post Bigg Boss 13 Goes Viral, Watch Here
- India vs Australia, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: Australia Edge India 4-3
- A Wall, Whiter Taj and Stink-free Yamuna: The Many Ways India is 'Cleaning Up' to Welcome Trump
- Reebok Zig Kinetica Review: When Inspiration From The Past Makes it All Worthwhile
- PUMA x FIRST MILE: Puma Have a New Sportswear Collection Made From Recycled Plastic