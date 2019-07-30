CBSE CTET Result 2019 Announced at ctet.nic.in. Download Rank Card via Direct Link Here

CBSE CTET Result 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the result for Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2019. The CBSE CTET Result 2019 was announced on the official website of CBSE and CTET on Tuesday, July 30. The candidates who have appeared for CBSE CTET Exam 2019 can check the CTET 2019 Result on the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in

The candidates can alternatively check the official website of CBSE, at cbseresults.nic.in to check the CBSE CTET Rank Card 2019. The board had released the CBSE CTET 2019 Answer Key on its official website on July 24 and the correction window for the same was open till July 26. To check the CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 Result, the aspirants can also go to the direct link.

CBSE CTET Result 2019: Here’s How to Check Result Online

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE or CTET here or here

Step 2: Look for CBSE CTET Result 2019 under the notification section

Step 3: Students can additionally access the direct link to check their Central Board of Secondary Education CTET Result 2019

Step 4: On the log-in window, sign-in using your CBSE CTET 2019 Roll number and required details

Step 5: The CBSE CTET Result 2019 will appear on screen

Step 6: Download the rank card and take a print out for future use.

Talking to ANI, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said, “The Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) result is out in record 23 days. This year, 29.22 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 23.77 lakh appeared & 3.52 lakh candidates have qualified The CBSE CTET 2019. The examination was held in 114 cities.”