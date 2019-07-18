CBSE CTET Result 2019 Expected Shortly at ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET Result 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 results by August 18.

The CBSE CTET Result will be published on CBSE’s official website ctet.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the 12th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on July 7 in twenty languages in 97 cities all over the country.

Steps to download CBSE CTET Result 2019:

Step 1. Visit CBSE's official website, ctet.nic.in

Step 2. Click on 'CTET July 2019 result'

Step 3. Enter required details for CTET Result

Step 4. Your CBSE CTET Result will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download CTET result and take print out for future use

The CBSE will provide Central Teacher Eligibility Test mark sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in digital format via DigiLocker.

The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and legally valid as per the IT Act. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also contain an encrypted QR Code to enhance security.

The QR code can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app. DigiLocker accounts of the all candidates will be created and the account credentials will be sent on their mobile numbers registered with CBSE.