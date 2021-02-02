CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2021 Released at cbse.gov.in, Check Time, Schedule Here

CBSE Board Exam 2021 | The Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday released the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2021 date sheet on its official website at cbse.gov.in. Students appearing for CBSE Class 10 and CBSE 12 board exams this year can check the exam schedule on the official website now. Earlier, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had announced that the CBSE board exams 2021 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10, 2021, however, the complete date sheet for the same wasn’t announced then.

The Education Minister shared CBSE Class 10 and CBSE 12 board exams date sheet on his Twitter handle. He said that the date sheet has been made in such a way for students that has enough gap in between for better preparations for the exams.

Here's a complete CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021 date sheet. Have a look:

This year, around 30 lakh students have registered to appear for the CBSE Board exam 2021. Every year, CBSE board exams are conducted in March, however, this year the board has extended the date for the exams owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The extension of exam dates gave a "big relief" to the appearing students as they will get enough time for their preparations.

Meanwhile, most of the states have reopened the schools for Class 10 and 12 to help the students in their preparation for the upcoming board examinations. Students can go to the schools and get their doubts solved by the teachers.

The board has also announced that the schools can conduct the practical exams for Class 10 and 12 from March 1. As per the official notification of the CBSE, the board exams will be conducted in pen-paper mode.

How to check CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 date sheet

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam date sheet under the ‘Latest@CBSE’ tab on the homepage

Step 3: CBSE board exams date sheet will be displayed

Step 4: Download it and go through it

CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams schedule 2021

1. For CBSE Class 10

a. Mathematics - May 21

b. Science - May 15

c. Hindi - May 10

d. English - May 6

e. Social studies - May 27

2. For CBSE Class 12

a. Mathematics - June 1

b. Physics - May 13

c. Chemistry - May 18

d. Biology - May 24

e. Geography - June 2

f. English - May 4