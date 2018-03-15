CBSE Denies Class 12 Board Accounts Paper Leak, Blames it on 'Mischief'

Received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked. Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with CBSE.

Swift action must be taken, so that hard-working students don't suffer due to negligence of CBSE. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 15, 2018

In a major embarrassment for the CBSE, the Accountancy question paper for Class 12 examinations were allegedly leaked on WhatsApp and social media on Wednesday evening. As news of the leak broke on Thursday morning, the Board went into a huddle to determine whether the exam should be scrapped, even as students were in the midst of the three-hour paper.However, CBSE later denied any leak of question paper. "All the seals have been found intact at all the centres. During the process of examination, however, at local level, some miscreants have tried to play mischief by circulating messages through WhatsApp and social media to disturb the sanctity of the examinations," the Board said in a statement, adding that it is lodging an FIR to take strict action against such activities.The matter came to light after Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia received the "leaked" paper just a few minutes before the exam began at 10:30 am. Sisodia immediately called up CBSE head and the education secretary, following which they checked the paper and found out that it matched with the Set-II of Accounts paper. According to reports, the paper was leaked in Rohini on Wednesday evening and later circulated in the national capital through WhatsApp."Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with CBSE. Swift action must be taken, so that hard-working students don't suffer due to negligence of CBSE," Sisodia tweeted.When News18 contacted the Union Human Resource and Development ministry, an official said that HRD minister Prakash Javadekar has also taken cognisance of the matter. However, the ministry can only step in after CBSE submits a formal report."It's extremely shocking that board paper has been leaked, and that too on social media. This is an absolute travesty of hardwork of honest students," the official said.A source in the HRD ministry said that CBSE has sought for some time to resolve the issue. "Meeting is underway and we have asked them to look into this at top priority. After top panel gives their version, we'll take whatever action is needful," he said.A source in the Central Board of Secondary Education suspected an insider hand in the leak. “It is impossible for a student to leak a board paper without being in connivance with some insider as Board papers are kept under utmost security and only top officials and teachers are aware of it,” he said.An official in Delhi government said that ideally the CBSE should annul the exam as large number of Delhi school students take the exam. "So, it's an issue for a large number of Delhi government school students," he said.