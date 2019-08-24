Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

CBSE Directs Schools to Ensure Students Save One Litre Water Every Day

To make schools and students proactively participate in the Jal Shakti Abhiyaan, the CBSE has also directed schools to mandatorily create eco clubs and also strengthen the existing ones.

PTI

Updated:August 24, 2019, 2:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
CBSE Directs Schools to Ensure Students Save One Litre Water Every Day
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed schools to ensure that every student saves one litre of water every day at home and school.

To make schools and students proactively participate in the Jal Shakti Abhiyaan, the CBSE has also directed schools to mandatorily create eco clubs and also strengthen the existing ones.

"While eco clubs would continue to promote environment and climate literacy and motivate learners to become champions for environmental sustainability, the thrust of this year's co-curricular activities from primary to senior secondary will be on water conservation. For the academic year 2019-20 CBSE schools will necessarily follow an agenda," CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal said.

"It will be ensured that every child in class 5 to 12 saves one litre of water every day at home and in school. All affiliated schools will set a target to become water efficient schools in the next three years," she added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram