CBSE Eases Class 10 Passing Marks Criteria as Combined Marks Extended from 2019 Board Exams
Giving a sense of respite to students, the country’s largest education board – CBSE, has released a notification confirming that a student will be required to secure overall 33% marks (practical + theory) in order to be declared pass in a particular subject.
CBSE Class 10th Passing Criteria has been relaxed for students as Combined Marks of Practical and Theory examinations will be considered from 2019 onwards too.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was currently computing the result of Class X in 2018 as below:
“All candidates who had appeared in the exam as per the scheme of studies were exempted from separate pass criteria in internal assessment and board examination.
The result was computed in each subject taking into account combined marks obtained in internal assessment and board exam and those who secured 33 per cent marks was declared pass in that subject.”
Furthermore, “In case of a candidate being absent in Practical/Internal assessment, the marks were treated as 0 (zero) and result was computed accordingly.”
The Board has decided to extend the same passing criteria from CBSE Class X Boards Exams 2019 onwards. “It has now been decided to extend the same passing criteria henceforth for the students of Secondary classes i.e. candidates appearing for Class X examination in 2019 onwards will have to secure 33% (both taken together) in the subjects to be eligible to pass that subject,” stated the official notification that can be read at the below mentioned url:
http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/circulars/2018/passing%20criteria%20of%20Class%20Xth.pdf
