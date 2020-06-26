CBSE Exam 2020 LIVE Updates: CBSE to Declare Classes 10, 12 Results Based on Assessment Scheme by July 15

CBSE Board Exams Matter Amid Covid-19 Crisis | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decided to postpone the pending exams as a precautionary measure on March 18 due to the coronavirus crisis, and had scheduled the remaining exams in the first half of July. But since the pandemic shows no signs of slowing and cases have crossed the 4.7 lakh mark, worried parents had moved the Supreme Court against the exam schedule.
"For the students of both classes X and XII, who have completed all their examinations, their results will be declared based on their performance in the examinations. For students who have appeared in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted," read the proposed CBSE assessment scheme.
CBSE, CISCE Exams Cancelled | The pending examinations for classes 10 and 12 scheduled between July 1 and 15 stand cancelled, the Ministry of Human Resources Development and the Central Board of Secondary Education informed the Supreme Court yesterday. Following suit, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), too, cancelled the pending ICSE and ISC exams. The CISCE will grade students based on the pattern of internal assessments, the MHRD informed the apex court.
Mixed Response on CBSE Decision to Cancel Pending Exams | There was a mixed response to the decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) yesterday which informed the Supreme Court that it has decided to cancel the pending board examinations for class 10 and 12 scheduled between July 1-15. Read full story here
CTET Exam Cancelled due to Lockdown | Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal yesterday announced that the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) scheduled for July 5 has been cancelled keeping in mind the current coronavirus-induced lockdown. The new date for the examination will be released when the situation is more conducive, said a statement from the CBSE.
Health of Students is Prime Concern: Ramesh Pokhriyal | Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for accepting the proposal not holding the CBSE examinations of class XII from July 1 to 15. Pokhriyal reiterated, "health of students, parents, and teachers is our prime concern."
I am thankful to the Hon'ble Supreme Court, Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, and Hon'ble HM of India @AmitShah ji for accepting our proposal of not holding the #CBSE examinations of class XII from 1st July to 15th July.@cbseindia29— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 26, 2020
#SupremeCourt takes CBSE's draft notification on record, approves it and adds all other pending petitions shall be governed by the present order.— Utkarsh Anand (@utkarsh_aanand) June 26, 2020
Case to be disposed of in terms of the #CBSE notification. X & XII results by July 15. pic.twitter.com/sbEgpMXbsd
CBSE Expected Notification Soon | The Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) notification is expected to be uploaded in an hour, while ICSE has got a week's time to notify with slight changes on optional exams for Class X. Read full story here.
CBSE on Board Exams | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has prepared an assessment scheme a day after the Supreme Court asked it to offer more clarity on the options given to Class 12 students between internal assessment marks and taking the exams at a later date after the board cancelled the exams scheduled between July 1 and 15. The ICSE Board too has come up with similar plans. However, for class X optional exams, it has a different scheme.
It further said that for students who have appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.
"There are very few students of class XII, mainly from Delhi, who have appeared in the examinations in only one or two subjects. Their results will be declared based on performance in the appeared subjects and performance in internal/practical/project assessment. These students will also be allowed to appear in the optional examinations conducted by CBSE to improve their performance, if they desire to do so. Results of these students will be declared along with other students," the proposed assessment scheme further read.
During the hearing on Friday, the Supreme Court refused to fix a deadline for Class 12 students to decide whether they want to sit in the optional exams. CBSE may even decide not to hold the optional exams if the situation is not normal.
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination, CISCE (ICSE Board), however, said that it may conduct optional exams even for Class X students since their marking criteria is a bit different from CBSE.
The CBSE notification in expected to be uploaded in an hour, while ICSE has got a week's time to notify with slight changes on optional exams for Class X.
