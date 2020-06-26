 CBSE Exam 2020 LIVE Updates: CBSE to Declare Classes 10, 12 Results Based on Assessment Scheme by July 15 - News18

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

CBSE Exam 2020 LIVE Updates: CBSE to Declare Classes 10, 12 Results Based on Assessment Scheme by July 15

News18.com | June 26, 2020, 12:35 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

CBSE Exam 2020 LIVE Updates: A day after the Supreme Court asked it to offer more clarity on the options given to Class 12 students between internal assessment marks and taking the exams at a later date after the board cancelled the exams scheduled between July 1 and 15, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has prepared an assessment scheme. The ICSE Board, too, has come up with similar plans. However, for class X optional exams, it has a different scheme.

"For the students of both classes X and XII, who have completed all their examinations, their results will be declared based on their performance in the examinations. For students who have appeared in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted," read the proposed CBSE assessment scheme.
Read More
Jun 26, 2020 12:35 pm (IST)

CBSE Board Exams Matter Amid Covid-19 Crisis | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decided to postpone the pending exams as a precautionary measure on March 18 due to the coronavirus crisis, and had scheduled the remaining exams in the first half of July. But since the pandemic shows no signs of slowing and cases have crossed the 4.7 lakh mark, worried parents had moved the Supreme Court against the exam schedule.

Jun 26, 2020 12:19 pm (IST)

CBSE, CISCE Exams Cancelled | The pending examinations for classes 10 and 12 scheduled between July 1 and 15 stand cancelled, the Ministry of Human Resources Development and the Central Board of Secondary Education informed the Supreme Court yesterday. Following suit, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), too, cancelled the pending ICSE and ISC exams. The CISCE will grade students based on the pattern of internal assessments, the MHRD informed the apex court.

Jun 26, 2020 12:08 pm (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said that Class 12 results based upon the proposed assessment scheme will be declared by July 15, so that the candidates "can apply and seek admissions in higher education institutions in India and abroad, based thereon".

Jun 26, 2020 11:58 am (IST)

Mixed Response on CBSE Decision to Cancel Pending Exams | There was a mixed response to the decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) yesterday which informed the Supreme Court that it has decided to cancel the pending board examinations for class 10 and 12 scheduled between July 1-15. Read full story here

Jun 26, 2020 11:48 am (IST)

CTET Exam Cancelled due to Lockdown | Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal yesterday announced that the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) scheduled for July 5 has been cancelled keeping in mind the current coronavirus-induced lockdown. The new date for the examination will be released when the situation is more conducive, said a statement from the CBSE.

Jun 26, 2020 11:35 am (IST)

Health of Students is Prime Concern: Ramesh Pokhriyal | Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for accepting the proposal not holding the CBSE examinations of class XII from July 1 to 15. Pokhriyal reiterated, "health of students, parents, and teachers is our prime concern."

Jun 26, 2020 11:32 am (IST)

Proposed CBSE Assessment Scheme | "For the students of both classes X and XII, who have completed all their examinations, their results will be declared based on their performance in the examinations. For students who have appeared in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted," read the proposed CBSE assessment scheme.

Jun 26, 2020 11:25 am (IST)

Why CBSE Board Exams Matter in SC? | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decided to postpone the pending exams as a precautionary measure on March 18 due to the coronavirus crisis, and had scheduled the remaining exams in the first half of July. But since the pandemic shows no signs of slowing and cases have crossed the 4.7 lakh mark, worried parents had moved the Supreme Court against the exam schedule.

Jun 26, 2020 11:21 am (IST)

CBSE Expected Notification Soon | The Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) notification is expected to be uploaded in an hour, while ICSE has got a week's time to notify with slight changes on optional exams for Class X. Read full story here

Jun 26, 2020 11:18 am (IST)

CBSE on Optional Exams Post Covid-19 | The Supreme Court today refused to fix a deadline for Class 12 students to decide whether they want to sit in the optional exams. CBSE may even decide not to hold the optional exams if the situation is not normal.

Jun 26, 2020 11:15 am (IST)

CBSE on Board Exams | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has prepared an assessment scheme a day after the Supreme Court asked it to offer more clarity on the options given to Class 12 students between internal assessment marks and taking the exams at a later date after the board cancelled the exams scheduled between July 1 and 15. The ICSE Board too has come up with similar plans. However, for class X optional exams, it has a different scheme.

CBSE Exam 2020 LIVE Updates: CBSE to Declare Classes 10, 12 Results Based on Assessment Scheme by July 15
Representative image.

It further said that for students who have appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

"There are very few students of class XII, mainly from Delhi, who have appeared in the examinations in only one or two subjects. Their results will be declared based on performance in the appeared subjects and performance in internal/practical/project assessment. These students will also be allowed to appear in the optional examinations conducted by CBSE to improve their performance, if they desire to do so. Results of these students will be declared along with other students," the proposed assessment scheme further read.

During the hearing on Friday, the Supreme Court refused to fix a deadline for Class 12 students to decide whether they want to sit in the optional exams. CBSE may even decide not to hold the optional exams if the situation is not normal.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination, CISCE (ICSE Board), however, said that it may conduct optional exams even for Class X students since their marking criteria is a bit different from CBSE.

The CBSE notification in expected to be uploaded in an hour, while ICSE has got a week's time to notify with slight changes on optional exams for Class X.

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading