CBSE Exam 2020 LIVE Updates: CBSE to Declare Classes 10, 12 Results Based on Assessment Scheme by July 15

Representative image.



It further said that for students who have appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.



"There are very few students of class XII, mainly from Delhi, who have appeared in the examinations in only one or two subjects. Their results will be declared based on performance in the appeared subjects and performance in internal/practical/project assessment. These students will also be allowed to appear in the optional examinations conducted by CBSE to improve their performance, if they desire to do so. Results of these students will be declared along with other students," the proposed assessment scheme further read.



During the hearing on Friday, the Supreme Court refused to fix a deadline for Class 12 students to decide whether they want to sit in the optional exams. CBSE may even decide not to hold the optional exams if the situation is not normal.



The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination, CISCE (ICSE Board), however, said that it may conduct optional exams even for Class X students since their marking criteria is a bit different from CBSE.



The CBSE notification in expected to be uploaded in an hour, while ICSE has got a week's time to notify with slight changes on optional exams for Class X.



