CBSE Exam Fee Hike for Class 10 and 12 on 'No Profit No Loss' Principle, Says HRD Minister

New Delhi: The examination fee has been increased by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on 'no profit no loss' principle, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Thursday.

"The Board has increased the examination fees of class X and XII examination 2020 for all students on 'no profit no loss' principle," he told Rajya Sabha in response to a written question.

