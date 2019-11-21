English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE Exam Fee Hike for Class 10 and 12 on 'No Profit No Loss' Principle, Says HRD Minister
In a response to a written question, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'NIshank' said that the exam fees would be increased from 2020.
File photo of Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank' (Image: LSTV Grab/PTI)
New Delhi: The examination fee has been increased by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on 'no profit no loss' principle, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Thursday.
"The Board has increased the examination fees of class X and XII examination 2020 for all students on 'no profit no loss' principle," he told Rajya Sabha in response to a written question.
