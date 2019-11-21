Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

CBSE Exam Fee Hike for Class 10 and 12 on 'No Profit No Loss' Principle, Says HRD Minister

In a response to a written question, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'NIshank' said that the exam fees would be increased from 2020.

PTI

Updated:November 21, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
CBSE Exam Fee Hike for Class 10 and 12 on 'No Profit No Loss' Principle, Says HRD Minister
File photo of Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank' (Image: LSTV Grab/PTI)

New Delhi: The examination fee has been increased by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on 'no profit no loss' principle, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Thursday.

"The Board has increased the examination fees of class X and XII examination 2020 for all students on 'no profit no loss' principle," he told Rajya Sabha in response to a written question.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram