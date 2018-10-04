CBSE Exams 2019 Exam Pattern Revised for Class 12th English (Core), 2 Passages Instead of 3, Questions Reduced

CBSE Exams 2019 Exam Pattern has been revised for Class 12th English (Core) paper for 2018-19 session.Acting upon the feedback shared by various stakeholders viz schools, parents and students amongst others, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made changes in Section A – Reading, as per which, the number of Unseen Passages has been reduced to 2 passages from 3 earlier.‘Consequent upon the feedback received from the various stakeholders and subsequent deliberation in the meetings of Committee of Courses of the Board and the subject experts the following changes have been made in Section-A-Reading of the Question Paper for English-Core, Class-XII for the session 2018-19’ read the official notification released by CBSE.The length of passages has been revised and will shorten the time required to attempt Section A of English (Core) exam. The two passages now will be of 800-900 words as compared to two long passages of 1100-1200 words and one short passage of 400-500 words.The typology of questions has also been changed for all passages. While the Passage 1 will comprise of 5 MCQs and 9 very-short-answer-type-questions carrying 1 mark each and 3 short-answer-type-questions carrying 2 mark each; the Passage 2 will comprise of 2 long-answer-type-questions carrying 5 marks each.The total number of questions thereby has been reduced to 19 as compared to 24 previously.Candidates gearing up for CBSE Class 12th Board Examination 2018-19 can check the sample question paper as per new exam pattern and the marking scheme at the below mentioned url: