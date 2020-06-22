CBSE Exams 2020 LIVE Updates: MHRD Meeting Underway, Decision on Boards, JEE Main and NEET Likely Today

Event Highlights Special Marking Scheme

The Supreme Court, in response to a plea filed by parent of some students, had sought the response of the CBSE on matter pertaining to the pending examinations. The petition has sought a cancellation of the examinations of Class 12 in view of the risk related to the rapid spread of the coronavirus disease.

Jun 22, 2020 3:37 pm (IST) Petition seeking quashing of CBSE notification on conduting pending board exams, said that on May 25, the Ministry of Human Resource and Development announced the exams for Class X and XII students in almost 15,000 exam centres as against 3,000 centres which were used earlier. Jun 22, 2020 3:32 pm (IST) Plea in SC Over CBSE Exams Cancellation | A group of parents, whose children have to appear in Class 12 Board examination, had moved the Supreme Court challenging the CBSE decision to conduct the remaining examination from July 1-15. The petitioners claimed if students were to appear for the examination, amid the ongoing coronavirus, then their health safety would be compromised. Jun 22, 2020 3:24 pm (IST) Special Marking Scheme | The students of class 10 and class 12 are likely to be promoted based on special marking scheme. It is likely that the board will give students the opportunity to retake the exams later to improve their performance. This has been taken considered in view of stress by students and parents regarding delay and uncertainties of remaining CBSE examinations amid the coronavirus pandmeic. Jun 22, 2020 3:16 pm (IST) Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had to postpone board exams for some papers keeping in mind the safety of studnets in wake on the coronavirus pandemic. Jun 22, 2020 3:14 pm (IST) Meeting Underway by by HRD Ministry | If HRD Ministry announces to cancel remaining CBSE board exams, then the students are likely to be marked on the basis of their internal examinations.

The board has been asked by the Supreme Court to communicate its stand on the conduct of pending CBSE exams by Tuesday, 23 June. The court had issued this directive while hearing a petition filed by parents, who have asked CBSE to scrap pending exams and grade students on the basis of internal assessment.



While the ministry is likely to decide on CBSE exams by the end of day, it is not clear if an announcement regarding the conduct of JEE Main and NEET UG exams will be made or not.