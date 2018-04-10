CBSE Exams Postponed in Punjab Due to Bharat Bandh Rescheduled for April 27

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Tuesday that the Class X and XII board examinations that were scheduled for April 2 and could not be held in Punjab due to the nationwide Bharat Bandh called by Dalit organisations, will now be held on April 27.Controller of Examinations, KK Choudhury released a notification to announce the new date for the examinations in Punjab. It said that examination centres and roll numbers already allotted to the students in Punjab will remain the same.A day ahead of the examinations, the Board had at the request of the state government postponed the exams scheduled on April 2 in view of the bandh called by several Dalit organisations against the alleged dilution of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.The Board had obliged to the Punjab government’s request who had already announced that all schools in the state would remain shut on April 2 fearing a law and order situation in the state.On Tuesday, the Board issued a statement saying, "The Board's Class X/XII examinations scheduled on April 2, 2018 could not be conducted in the state of Punjab due to Bharat Bandh and had to be cancelled," the notification said, adding, "… it has been decided to conduct the above said cancelled examinations on 27 April, 2018 (Friday) for candidates in the state of Punjab for class X/XII, 2018".Students of Class X will write the Sanskrit examination (code 122), French (code 018) and Urdu-Course B (code 302) and Class XII examinees will write the Hindi-elective (code 002), Gujarati (code 110), Nepali (code 124), Kashmiri (code 197) and Hindi core (code 302).