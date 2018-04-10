English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE Exams Postponed in Punjab Due to Bharat Bandh Rescheduled for April 27
Controller of Examinations, KK Choudhury released a notification to announce the new date for the examinations in Punjab. It said that examination centres and roll numbers already allotted to the students in Punjab will remain the same.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Tuesday that the Class X and XII board examinations that were scheduled for April 2 and could not be held in Punjab due to the nationwide Bharat Bandh called by Dalit organisations, will now be held on April 27.
Controller of Examinations, KK Choudhury released a notification to announce the new date for the examinations in Punjab. It said that examination centres and roll numbers already allotted to the students in Punjab will remain the same.
A day ahead of the examinations, the Board had at the request of the state government postponed the exams scheduled on April 2 in view of the bandh called by several Dalit organisations against the alleged dilution of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The Board had obliged to the Punjab government’s request who had already announced that all schools in the state would remain shut on April 2 fearing a law and order situation in the state.
On Tuesday, the Board issued a statement saying, "The Board's Class X/XII examinations scheduled on April 2, 2018 could not be conducted in the state of Punjab due to Bharat Bandh and had to be cancelled," the notification said, adding, "… it has been decided to conduct the above said cancelled examinations on 27 April, 2018 (Friday) for candidates in the state of Punjab for class X/XII, 2018".
Students of Class X will write the Sanskrit examination (code 122), French (code 018) and Urdu-Course B (code 302) and Class XII examinees will write the Hindi-elective (code 002), Gujarati (code 110), Nepali (code 124), Kashmiri (code 197) and Hindi core (code 302).
Also Watch
Controller of Examinations, KK Choudhury released a notification to announce the new date for the examinations in Punjab. It said that examination centres and roll numbers already allotted to the students in Punjab will remain the same.
A day ahead of the examinations, the Board had at the request of the state government postponed the exams scheduled on April 2 in view of the bandh called by several Dalit organisations against the alleged dilution of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The Board had obliged to the Punjab government’s request who had already announced that all schools in the state would remain shut on April 2 fearing a law and order situation in the state.
On Tuesday, the Board issued a statement saying, "The Board's Class X/XII examinations scheduled on April 2, 2018 could not be conducted in the state of Punjab due to Bharat Bandh and had to be cancelled," the notification said, adding, "… it has been decided to conduct the above said cancelled examinations on 27 April, 2018 (Friday) for candidates in the state of Punjab for class X/XII, 2018".
Students of Class X will write the Sanskrit examination (code 122), French (code 018) and Urdu-Course B (code 302) and Class XII examinees will write the Hindi-elective (code 002), Gujarati (code 110), Nepali (code 124), Kashmiri (code 197) and Hindi core (code 302).
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|11
|4
|6
|21
|1
|Australia
|50
|38
|42
|130
|2
|England
|24
|29
|21
|74
|4
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|7
|26
|5
|South Africa
|9
|6
|6
|21
|6
|Canada
|8
|21
|15
|44
|7
|Wales
|7
|8
|7
|22
|8
|Scotland
|6
|10
|12
|28
|9
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|10
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Jamaica
|2
|4
|3
|9
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|3
|7
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|15
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|16
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|17
|Botswana
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|2
|2
|4
|24
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|25
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|25
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|25
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|29
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Facebook Launches Bounty Program For Reports of Data Misuse by App Developers
- Nokia 6 (2018) Review: An Attractive Android One Smartphone Proposition
- IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Has Fun Day Out With Chahal and De Villiers
- R Madhavan's Son Wins Bronze Medal For India In Swimming Championship
- Can You Solve This Maths Puzzle That Sonam Kapoor Could Not?