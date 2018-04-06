GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

CBSE Extends UGC NET 2018 Registration to April 12 After Last Minute Technical Glitch

Several candidates took to Twitter to express their inability to register for the CBSE UGC NET July 2018 exam due to technical glitches on the online portals.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 6, 2018, 9:42 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CBSE Extends UGC NET 2018 Registration to April 12 After Last Minute Technical Glitch
A view of CBSE headquarters in East Delhi's Preet Vihar. (PTI Photo)
last date to register online has been extended to April 12 2018 (11:59PM) after the National Eligibility Test 2018 servers slowed in the last two days of registration. The application fee for the same can be paid till  April 13 2018 (11:59PM). ‘Application Form Submission date has been extended till 12 April 2018 11:59 PM and Fee submission upto 13 April 2018 11:59 PM.’ read the official notification.

Several candidates took to Twitter to express their inability to register for the CBSE UGC NET July 2018 exam due to technical glitches on the online portals. The extension of registration date for the National Eligibility Test 2018 for JRF & Assistant Professor both, and Assistant Professor only, also came after MP N. K. Premachandran sent a request to Prakash Javdekar.

https://twitter.com/unnis_m/status/981896259505094656

To share the burden of traffic, CBSE had deployed the JEE Main server for registration of UGC NET 2018, however, some candidates still reported issues like website not opening, being highly slow and inability to complete the registration process. The extension of one more week will enable NET aspirants to register for July 2018 exam for Commerce and Humanities subjects.

https://twitter.com/anandkrishn2911/status/981480876679843840

https://twitter.com/Abhishe67071196/status/981786645543424001

https://twitter.com/ReactingBeast/status/981857879115235328

https://twitter.com/AskRituraj/status/981858796422270976

https://twitter.com/AnandMa06706330/status/981849567787298816

https://twitter.com/Prasadj21/status/981851385531650048

https://twitter.com/TweetSareena/status/981385073474916353

 

CBSE UGC NET 2018 is expected to get a bigger response from JRF and Assistant Professor aspirants given the relaxation in age, introduced from this year. Also, a lot of candidates resort to registration on the last days causing a major load of traffic on the servers, which slows down the website response. Interested candidates must apply for the NET July 2018 exam now to avoid any last minute server issues.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Recommended For You