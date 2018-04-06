English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE Extends UGC NET 2018 Registration to April 12 After Last Minute Technical Glitch
Several candidates took to Twitter to express their inability to register for the CBSE UGC NET July 2018 exam due to technical glitches on the online portals.
A view of CBSE headquarters in East Delhi's Preet Vihar. (PTI Photo)
last date to register online has been extended to April 12 2018 (11:59PM) after the National Eligibility Test 2018 servers slowed in the last two days of registration. The application fee for the same can be paid till April 13 2018 (11:59PM). ‘Application Form Submission date has been extended till 12 April 2018 11:59 PM and Fee submission upto 13 April 2018 11:59 PM.’ read the official notification.
CBSE UGC NET 2018 is expected to get a bigger response from JRF and Assistant Professor aspirants given the relaxation in age, introduced from this year. Also, a lot of candidates resort to registration on the last days causing a major load of traffic on the servers, which slows down the website response. Interested candidates must apply for the NET July 2018 exam now to avoid any last minute server issues.
CBSE UGC NET 2018 is expected to get a bigger response from JRF and Assistant Professor aspirants given the relaxation in age, introduced from this year. Also, a lot of candidates resort to registration on the last days causing a major load of traffic on the servers, which slows down the website response. Interested candidates must apply for the NET July 2018 exam now to avoid any last minute server issues.
