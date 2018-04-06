CBSE Extends UGC NET 2018 Registration to April 12 After Last Minute Technical Glitch

last date to register online has been extended to April 12 2018 (11:59PM) after the National Eligibility Test 2018 servers slowed in the last two days of registration. The application fee for the same can be paid till April 13 2018 (11:59PM). ‘read the official notification.Several candidates took to Twitter to express their inability to register for the CBSE UGC NET July 2018 exam due to technical glitches on the online portals. The extension of registration date for the National Eligibility Test 2018 for JRF & Assistant Professor both, and Assistant Professor only, also came after MP N. K. Premachandran sent a request to Prakash Javdekar.To share the burden of traffic, CBSE had deployed the JEE Main server for registration of UGC NET 2018, however, some candidates still reported issues like website not opening, being highly slow and inability to complete the registration process. The extension of one more week will enable NET aspirants to register for July 2018 exam for Commerce and Humanities subjects.CBSE UGC NET 2018 is expected to get a bigger response from JRF and Assistant Professor aspirants given the relaxation in age, introduced from this year. Also, a lot of candidates resort to registration on the last days causing a major load of traffic on the servers, which slows down the website response. Interested candidates must apply for the NET July 2018 exam now to avoid any last minute server issues.