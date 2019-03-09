LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

CBSE Files Second FIR After Video Claiming Maths Paper Leak Goes Viral

CBSE lodged its latest complaint against those who shared videos on YouTube regarding the maths paper which was conducted on Thursday. It said that people in these videos falsely claimed to have access to the original paper.

IANS

Updated:March 9, 2019, 9:44 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CBSE Files Second FIR After Video Claiming Maths Paper Leak Goes Viral
A view of CBSE headquarters in East Delhi's Preet Vihar. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday said it has filed a second FIR with the Delhi Police against "fake news regarding paper leaks" it alleged is circulating on social media.

After it filed a complaint on Wednesday, the board filed another complaint on Thursday requesting the Delhi Police to take "stern action against the perpetrators".

CBSE lodged its latest complaint against those who shared videos on YouTube regarding the maths paper which was conducted on Thursday. It said that people in these videos falsely claimed to have access to the original paper.

"The Board has located more uploads on YouTube falsely claiming to have access to the original question papers... and filed yet another complaint and again written to the Delhi Police to take suitable and strict action against miscreants under provision of IPC and IT Act," the CBSE said in the statement.

"The Board seeks the cooperation of public not to believe the fake, unverified news and help in maintaining the sanctity of all the examinations at all costs," it added.

CBSE began its examination exercise on February 15 this year, and since then has "successfully" conducted exams in a total of 167 subjects for Class 10 and 12 across the country.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram