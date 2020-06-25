CBSE & ICSE Cancel Class 10 & 12 Exams Over Logistics, 'Mental Equilibrium' of Students & Parents

Citing logistical issues and the “mental equilibrium” of the parents and their wards, CBSE has decided to cancel the remaining exams of Class 10 and 12 boards, which were to be conducted between July 1 and 15. Following suit, ICSE also informed the Supreme Court that it is cancelling the remaining board exams for the two classes.

The apex court, however, asked for a redrafted notification in this regard for better clarity on aspects of optional exams, publication of results and new academic session, and fixed the matter on Friday for issuing orders.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBSE as well as the central government, informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that the decision to cancel CBSE board exams has been taken after consulting various states too.

“We took this decision due to logistical issues. Many schools are quarantine centres. Parents are also worried and so are children. Thus, the mental equilibrium stands affected,” Mehta submitted before a bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar.

He added that while there will be no exam for Class 10 even at a future date, there will be an option for Class 12. “Class 12 students will have an option to accepting scores on the basis of their last three internal assessments or sit in the remaining exams at a future date, which will be conducted as and when the situations are conducive,” Mehta told the bench.

The law officer said that the students can apply for higher studies on the basis of their internal assessments, results of which will be published by schools and the board by July 15.

To this, the bench pointed out that the new academic session should perhaps commence from September so that the students, who wish to improve upon their scores by sitting in the exams, could apply with their new scores.

SG Mehta said that the CBSE will issue a notification in this regard with all the requisite details and that concerns of students shall be addressed properly.

The bench, however, asked for more clarity on the aspects of option between internal exams and internal assessments, status of state board exams and on date of result.

It asked Mehta to submit before the court a new draft notification that should clarify all these points clearly so that no area of confusion remains.

The bench said it will pass formal orders on Friday after vetting the draft notification. Some parents had moved the top court, seeking cancellation of the board exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic.