CBSE Join Hands With Fit India Mission to Give Students Free Live Fitness Classes Amid Lockdown

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) joined hands with the Centre's Fit India Mission to give students free live fitness classes in a bid to keep students engaged during coronavirus lockdown,

The classes started on April 15 and can be accessed on Fit India Movement’s YouTube channel, Facebook and Instagram daily at 9.30 am. The sessions that will continue for the month are conducted by experts and include basic exercises, information on nutrition, yoga and meditation sessions and others. Fitness experts like Aliya Imran, nutritionist Puja Makhija, emotional wellness expert Dr. Jitendra Nagpal, yoga professional Heena Bhimani and several others would be instructing the sessions.

The YouTube channel of Fit India Movement is https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQtxCmXhApXDBfV59_JNagA?view_as=subscriber,

The Facebook and Instagram pages are: @FitIndiaOff, @fitindiaoff

Talking about the initiative, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal said, "CBSE has supported the Fit India Movement right from its initiation. 13,868 CBSE schools have been part of several Fit India programmes in the past and 11,682 CBSE schools have already got the Fit India flag".

"Now, with this unique endeavour I am confident that students across the country will not just be gainfully engaged during the lockdown but will also be motivated to take up fitness and healthy living as a way of life, which is the vision of our Prime Minister," he added.

In a letter to all the principals of CBSE Schools, the Board has said, “Objective of these sessions will be to help children stay fit and healthy while pursuing online classes as well as help them to cultivate a sustainable and active lifestyle right from their younger days”.

It further added, “Even a short burst of 10 minutes of physical activity positively increases mental alertness, energy and mood”.

The Board has also invited feedback from students, teachers and parents in order to improve the quality of content.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube