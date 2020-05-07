CBSE Launches Online Teachers Training Programme at cbse.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a full-time online teachers training programme aimed at helping teachers sharpen their teaching skills. The Board decided to start the virtual training programme after it received positive responses to its pilot online training sessions rolled out in the 3rd week of April. During that time, it held over 500 free-online training sessions, which were participated by over 35,000 teachers and principals from country and abroad.

The Board issued a notification in this regard on its official portal http://cbse.nic.in.

Through the notification, the Board said teachers will not be charged for the online training session, and after the completion, of the course, they will be awarded an e-certificate.

Tutors can also check the official circular by directly clicking on the link given here

The notification said that CBSE through its online teacher training programme aims to achieve three objectives:

· It wants teachers to improve their learning outcomes and teach students effectively.

· The Board hopes to instil new knowledge and skills in faculties so that they can meet the changing dynamics of the education.

· In the end, it wants to help teachers in revising and refreshing their knowledge.

To ensure their participation in the online training classes, teachers need to contact their concerned CoE. The Board has also said its foreign-affiliated schools may join the session by getting in touch with the joint secretary, Training.