CBSE Likely to Pass Class 12 Students Without Exams amid Covid-19 Crisis: Report

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) might let Class 10 and 12 students graduate without exams under a special marking scheme.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development had asked CBSE to postpone the remaining board examinations to be conducted in mid-March due to the novel coronavirus crisis.

This came after the Supreme Court had asked the CBSE to clarify its stand on when to conduct the remaining exams and how. The court had given it time till June 23 to make its decision.

According to a report by The Quint, a source said that the board was considering scrapping the exams altogether.

“There is a high possibility that exams could be scrapped altogether and students could be marked on the basis of internal assessment,” the source told the portal. “However, discussions are going on and a call will be taken on Monday, 22 June”.

Another report, published by the Indian Express suggests that the board will be allowing all Class 12 students to get promoted on the basis of a special marking scheme. It is likely that the board will give students the opportunity to retake the exams later to improve their performance.

The decision has been taken in view of stress by students and parents regarding delay and uncertainties of remaining examinations amid the health crisis.

While Class 10 examinations had six papers left, exams for 12 subjects for Class 12 candidates have not been conducted.

However, despite the pandemic, some states have conducted the remaining Class 12 exams. These include Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.