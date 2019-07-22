Take the pledge to vote

CBSE Likely to Release Class 10th Compartment Results 2019 Soon, Check at cbseresults.nic.in

The CBSE Class 10th Compartment results 2019 will be released online through the official websites of Central Board of Secondary Education.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 22, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
CBSE Likely to Release Class 10th Compartment Results 2019 Soon, Check at cbseresults.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)
CBSE Class 10th Compartment Examinations 2019| After a long wait, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10th Compartment Examinations Results 2019 in the coming days.

The CBSE Class 10th Compartment results 2019 will be released online through the official websites of the Central Board at cbseresults.nic.in , cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in

The CBSE Class 10th Compartment Examination 2019 was conducted from July 2 to July 9 at 591 centres across the country. This year, a total of 73, 205 students appeared for the supplementary examinations in the class 10th CBSE Board Compartment Examinations. While CBSE usually announces the CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Results in August, this year the result is expected to be announced in the month of July.

However, there is no official notification released by the board concerning this matter. It is also to be noted that CBSE recently announced Class 12th CBSE board Compartment Examination

results on July 18.

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Examinations 2019: Here’s how to check it online

Once the CBSE Class 10th Compartment Examinations 2019 Results are announced, the interested candidates can check it by following the given steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Class 10th Compartment Results 2019’

Step 3: On the log-in page, sign-in using the details such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Your CBSE Class 10th Compartment Results 2019 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

