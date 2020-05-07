INDIA

CBSE Likely to Take Decide on Class 10, 12 Exams Today, Check at cbse.nic.in

(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)

(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)

CBSE he students can check regular updates and notifications on the official website cbse.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be taking an important decision regarding the remaining examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 boards exams subjects. The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has clarified earlier that it will take a decision on conducting the CBSE board exams only after assessing the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The students can check regular updates and notifications on the official website cbse.nic.in.

According to sources close to the decision-making committee, the board might conduct the pending examinations by May-end, while the results might be announced by June this year. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

In a webinar conducted on May 5, Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has clarified that the CBSE will not conduct the remain exams for Class 10 except for students in north-east Delhi. These students have missed the initial examination due to the Delhi riots in February. All the Class 10 students from NE Delhi will be given a time of 10 days to prepare for the examination.

He also stated that the CBSE Board might soon take a decision on the new and revised dates for conducting the remaining CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2020.

The board has to conduct examination for 29 major papers for classes 10 and 12, including six subjects for Class 10 for students from North-East Delhi.

