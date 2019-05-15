English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE May Decrease Number of Questions in Class 10 Exam to ‘Discourage Rote Learning’
CBSE board experts are considering if they can reduce the number of questions and increase the marks for each question and encourage students to write detailed answers.
Representative Image (PTI)
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is mulling changes in the Class 10 examination pattern by decreasing the number of objective questions and seeking elaborate answers to ensure creative writing and discourage rote learning.
“The changes will be part of the routine review exercise ahead of exams. Once the changes are finalised, sample papers will also be released so students get an idea and also get to practice the same before exams,” a senior CBSE official said.
Board experts are considering if they can reduce the number of questions and increase the marks for each question and encourage students to write detailed answers.
“It won't be an overhaul of the entire question paper but minor changes and students have nothing to worry about," the official added. The board is also mulling methods to diversify current format of objective questions carrying one mark each.
