CBSE Names Coaching Institute Founder in Delhi as Suspect in Exam Paper Leak

The Central Board for Secondary Examination (CBSE), in its complaint to Delhi Police, has named a coaching institute founder as a suspect in the paper leak scandal that hit Class XII and Class X exams."CBSE received a complaint by fax on March 23, from an unknown source that someone named Vicky, who runs a coaching institute in Rajinder Nagar’s Sector 8 is involved in the paper leak," said the CBSE regional director's letter.The complaint also added that the Board was told about the involvement of two schools in Rajinder Nagar.The complaint further states that an unaddressed envelope containing four sheets of hand-written answers of the Class XII Economics paper was delivered to the CBSE office on the day of the exam. "The solved question paper indicated that the test sheet had been leaked and was circulated through WhatsApp," said CBSE's complaint.The Board announced on Wednesday afternoon that it will reconduct Class XII Economics and Class X Maths examinations after reports of leaks.The Delhi Police opened an investigation into the case and said that the Crime Branch has received a complaint of the Class XII Economic paper leak and that an FIR has been registered. "A complaint about the leak of the Class X paper has also been received and an FIR regarding that is under process," public relations officer Deependra Pathak said.Police said that an investigation into previous leaks has also been initiated.On Wednesday, Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia received a "leaked" Class XII Accountancy paper just a few minutes before the exam began. Sisodia immediately called up CBSE head and the education secretary. The Board, though, has denied that it was a leak.