CBSE NEET 2018 Admit Cards Released at cbseneet.nic.in, Examination on 6th May
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the National Eligibility-cum-entrance Test (NEET) 2018 admit cards for undergraduate (UG) exam on it's official website cbseneet.nic.in. The hall tickets were released after a long wait. The NEET (UG) 2018 exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 6 at 10.00 am.
Screen grab of official website of NEET.
The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE have released the Admit Card for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 on April 17 at cbseneet.nic.in. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test examination is scheduled on May 6.
Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE board was supposed to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2018 Admit Card in the second week of April. Candidates who have applied for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-UG 2018 can now download the o NEET Admit 2018 from the official website.
It is notable that CBSE will not send NEET UG 2018 Admit Cards via post as the same will be emailed in pdf format on the registered email ids of NEET aspirants. The Admit Card will carry important instructions and information like Examination Centre, Roll Number and others.
Steps to download CBSE National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2018, Admit Card:
Step 1: Visit the official website- cbseneet.nic.in>.
Step 2: Click on ‘Online Services’ and then on ‘Candidate Login’
Step 3: Enter your details and submit
Step 4: Download your admit card.
Step 5: Take a printout of the admit card for future reference.
Candidates need to carry the Admit Card on the exam day along with a recent Passport Size photograph, for verification purpose. On the NEET 2018 exam day - Sunday, 6th May 2018 – the entry to the examination hall will begin at 7:30AM and invigilators will check the Admit Cards from 7:30AM to 9:45AM. Nobody will be allowed entry after 9:30AM.
Test booklets will be distributed at 9:45 AM and seal could be broken at 9:55 AM. The test will commence at 10AM and conclude at 1PM.
