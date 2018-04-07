GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
CBSE Paper Leak: 3 Staff Members of School in Himachal Pradesh Held

Centre superintendent Rakesh, Clerk Amit and peon Ashok of DAV School in Himachal Pradesh's Una district were brought to the national capital after questioning.

PTI

Updated:April 7, 2018, 4:10 PM IST
CBSE students protest over the alleged paper leak, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Image: Ajay Kumar/News18)
New Delhi: Three staff members of a school in Himachal Pradesh were arrested on Saturday by the Delhi Police in connection with leak of CBSE's Class 12 economics paper, police said.

Centre superintendent Rakesh, Clerk Amit and peon Ashok of DAV School in Himachal Pradesh's Una district were arrested by the Crime Branch, a senior Delhi Police officer said.

The three accused were brought to the national capital from Una and after questioning they were arrested, the officer said.

A hand written copy of the economics paper was leaked through Whatsapp, a day before the examination on March 26.

On March 30, the CBSE announced that it would re-conduct the class 12 economics exam throughout the country on April 25.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
