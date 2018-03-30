The re-examination of CBSE's Class XII economics paper will be held on April 25 while the Class 10 mathematics re-test, if required, would be conducted only for Delhi-NCR and Haryana students in July, the government said on Friday.Ruling out a nationwide re-tests for Class X mathematics, the HRD ministry said that the leak of the paper was only restricted to the two places. A final decision on the retest for Class X will be taken after 15 days following a detailed inquiry, education secretary Anil Swarup said.The details of the re-test were announced amid continuing widespread outrage over the paper leak issue, with the opposition blaming the government for causing agony to the students and their parents.The outrage over the paper leaks spread across the country. In Delhi, students and Congress youth leaders held protests on the issue, accusing the CBSE of negligence and demanding immediate action against the guilty.Meanwhile, six students were detained in Chatra district of Jharkhand in connection with the leak, while in the national capital, the Delhi police wrote to Google for details of the e-mail address from where the CBSE chairperson was sent an email on the Class 10 mathematics paper being leaked.The police also questioned 10 more people and "interacted" with the CBSE controller of examinations over the leak.HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, in a series of tweets, said, "In the larger interest of academics & students the sensitive govt has taken a decision not to have nationwide retest in Maths for class X"."The test will be held in Delhi, Haryana after final inputs from police and that too, if needed, it will be held in July. In the interest of students of class XII, so that they will not be hampered in their future career, their economic retest will happen on April 25. So now no confusion. All the best," he said.The opposition stepped up its attack on the government over the issue, with Congress president Rahul Gandhi taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he would now write a sequel to his book "Exam Warriors" to "teach students and parents stress relief, once their lives are destroyed due to leaked exam papers".The Congress has already demanded the sacking of Javadekar, who on Friday turned to students for finding a solution to the "challenge" of tackling paper leaks.Swarup, while answering a barrage of questions from reporters on the leaks issue, said there has been no leak outside India, and therefore no re-examination will be held abroad. The question papers are different for students appearing for the CBSE examinations outside India.Meanwhile, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia shot off a letter to Javadekar, asking him to convene a meeting of all state education ministers to discuss ways to stop recurrence of such serious incidents.Protests continued in Delhi as some students gathered on Parliament Street in the heart of the city, while members of the Congress' National Students Union of India (NSUI) marched towards Javadekar's residence but were stopped.Student groups and the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) also demonstrated outside the CBSE headquarters in east Delhi's Preet Vihar, raising various demands, including an independent investigation. A delegation of the RSS-backed ABVP also met the Union minister raising similar demands, including necessary procedural changes to ensure "leak-proof" exams.The Delhi Police had registered separate cases on March 27 and March 28, respectively, to probe the leak of the Class 12 economics paper and Class 10 mathematics paper, following a complaint by the regional director of the CBSE.The police since Thursday have questioned 35 people, including a coaching centre's owner, 18 students and some tutors, in connection with the case, an official privy to the investigations said.