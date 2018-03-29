CBSE Paper Leak LIVE: Re-exam Dates to be Announced on Monday or Tuesday, Says Javadekar

Mar 29, 2018 2:59 pm (IST)

An anonymous message calling for protests against CBSE’s decision to hold the Class X maths and Class XII economics papers again did the rounds on WhatsApp and Instagram on Wednesday night. As a result, about 50 students turned up at Jantar Mantar on Thursday morning. Sloganeering against CBSE, they all demanded that either the re-test of two papers be cancelled or the entire board exams be held again. A parent, Priya Jain, showed this reporter photos of a handwritten copy of the Biology question paper that circulated among parents and children. “It was out two days before the actual exam. We got the accounts paper while our children were inside the exam centre,” she said. With papers bouncing across Instagram and WhatsApp, students pointed out how easy leaks were thanks to social media. “It will take a person sitting inside CBSE two minutes to leak them,” said Pankaj.