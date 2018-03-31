Angry at CBSE Over Paper Leaks, Students Block Roads in Delhi: 10 Developments

Ever since the CBSE papers leak issue came into light, students across the country have been protesting against the board. A protest was also reported from Delhi's Preet Vihar in the morning on Saturday. Last night, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that in the larger interest of academics and students, the government has decided to not conduct nationwide retest in Maths for Class X. Earlier on Friday, the government had said that the re-examination of CBSE's Class 12 economics paper will be held on April 25.https://www.news18.com/embed/MDNfMjAxOC8zMS0wMy0yMDE4L3N0dWRlbnRfcHJvdGVzdF9hdF9jYnNlX2hxLm1wNA==/' width='560' height='378Here are the top 10 developments on the issue:1.Angry students protested against in Delhi’s Preet Vihar and blocked traffic in the area on Saturday. A day earlier, school children and Congress youth leaders held protests in several parts of the national capital against CBSE board papers being leaked.2.Till now, police have questioned over 60 people in connection with the case, including the administrators of over 10 WhatsApp groups on which the leaked question papers were shared, as the investigators sought to trace the origin of the leak.3.According to a report, Jharkhand police have detained eight persons, including four students, in connection with the CBSE Class X mathematics paper leak. While six persons from Chatra district were detained on Thursday night, two were brought from Patna by road on Friday.4.The Delhi Police's crime branch has also sought a reply from Google about an email with images of handwritten questions papers that was sent to the CBSE chairperson. The email was sent from a Gmail ID.5.The education secretary said that the leak of the Maths paper was restricted to only Delhi and Haryana, but a retest, if conducted, would not be held before July.6.In the wake of the incident, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday asked engineering students to devise solutions for making exams "leak-proof".7.The All India Parents Association said it would file a petition in the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking a court-monitored probe into the matter.8.Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray asked students and parents to boycott re-examination and said that it was government’s mistake and they should pay for it, not the students. Rahul Gandhi had earlier attacked the PM, saying that he is a "weak watchman" as there were leaks in everything.9.Delhi’s deputy CM and education minister Manish Sisodia has written a letter to HRD minister Prakash Javadekar, demanding that education ministers from all over the country hold a meeting to brainstorm how to strengthen the examination system to prevent any future leaks.10.Scores of enraged aspirants protested at Delhi’s Parliament Street on Saturday against SSC paper leak.Aspirants protest at Parliament Street (Photo: Ishwar Deyal)