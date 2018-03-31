English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Angry at CBSE Over Paper Leaks, Students Block Roads in Delhi: 10 Developments
The police also questioned 10 more people and "interacted" with the CBSE controller of examinations over the leak.
New Delhi: Ever since the CBSE papers leak issue came into light, students across the country have been protesting against the board. A protest was also reported from Delhi's Preet Vihar in the morning on Saturday. Last night, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that in the larger interest of academics and students, the government has decided to not conduct nationwide retest in Maths for Class X. Earlier on Friday, the government had said that the re-examination of CBSE's Class 12 economics paper will be held on April 25.
Here are the top 10 developments on the issue:
1. Protests in Delhi: Angry students protested against in Delhi’s Preet Vihar and blocked traffic in the area on Saturday. A day earlier, school children and Congress youth leaders held protests in several parts of the national capital against CBSE board papers being leaked.
2. Papers leaked on 10 WhatsApp groups, 60 people questioned: Till now, police have questioned over 60 people in connection with the case, including the administrators of over 10 WhatsApp groups on which the leaked question papers were shared, as the investigators sought to trace the origin of the leak.
3. 8 detained in Jharkhand: According to a report, Jharkhand police have detained eight persons, including four students, in connection with the CBSE Class X mathematics paper leak. While six persons from Chatra district were detained on Thursday night, two were brought from Patna by road on Friday.
4. Delhi Police seeks reply from Google: The Delhi Police's crime branch has also sought a reply from Google about an email with images of handwritten questions papers that was sent to the CBSE chairperson. The email was sent from a Gmail ID.
5. ‘Maths paper leaked only in Delhi, Haryana’: The education secretary said that the leak of the Maths paper was restricted to only Delhi and Haryana, but a retest, if conducted, would not be held before July.
6. Prakash Javadekar on paper leak: In the wake of the incident, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday asked engineering students to devise solutions for making exams "leak-proof".
7. Parents’ Association to file petition: The All India Parents Association said it would file a petition in the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking a court-monitored probe into the matter.
8. Opposition on CBSE papers leak: Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray asked students and parents to boycott re-examination and said that it was government’s mistake and they should pay for it, not the students. Rahul Gandhi had earlier attacked the PM, saying that he is a "weak watchman" as there were leaks in everything.
9. Manish Sisodia writes to Javadekar: Delhi’s deputy CM and education minister Manish Sisodia has written a letter to HRD minister Prakash Javadekar, demanding that education ministers from all over the country hold a meeting to brainstorm how to strengthen the examination system to prevent any future leaks.
10. SSC students also protest: Scores of enraged aspirants protested at Delhi’s Parliament Street on Saturday against SSC paper leak.
Aspirants protest at Parliament Street (Photo: Ishwar Deyal)
