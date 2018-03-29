CBSE Paper Leak LIVE: Congress Demands Sacking of Javadekar, CBSE Chief; Wants Probe by HC Judge

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the dates for re-examination next week, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said today, adding that those guilty of leaking the Board examination papers would not go scot-free. Sources say the Delhi Police investigation in the paper leak scandal is focused on a Delhi resident who runs a coaching centre. Students who first received the leaked Class 12 Economics and Class 10 Maths question papers may also be questioned. Scores of students have gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to stage protests, while the Congress has demanded the resignations of Javadekar and CBSE chief. The party also wants the leak to be investigated by a High Court judge.



Stay tuned as Aditya Nair brings you LIVE updates:

Mar 29, 2018 2:26 pm (IST) The Congress Party is demanding the sacking of Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar and CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal; calls for a probe by a high court judge into paper leak case.

Mar 29, 2018 2:24 pm (IST) “Dear Students, I fully understand your anguish, helplessness, anger and frustration. It is really painful that criminals do the wrong and the honest and brightest suffer. I can understand the pain & frustration of parents & children. Culprits will be nabbed soon and strict action will be taken. We are taking all measures to ensure that the exams remain fool-proof,” tweets HRD minister Prakash Javadekar: Dear Students,

Mar 29, 2018 1:42 pm (IST) It is extremely disgraceful that the students of CBSE have to appear for re-exams because of someone else's fault. It is quite stressful for the students. Government should take strict action against the people responsible for this," says Shiv Sena chairperson Aditya Thackeray.

Mar 29, 2018 1:32 pm (IST) On March 26, when the students sat for the Economics paper, the CBSE Academic unit at Rouse Avenue received an unaddressed envelope in the evening containing four sheets of handwritten answers of the Economics paper. "It was indicated in the papers kept inside the envelope that the question paper was leaked and circulated through WhatsApp group numbers," the complaint said. On Monday, panic had gripped students of Class 12 following claims on social media that the economics paper had been leaked even though the CBSE denied there was any slip-up.

Mar 29, 2018 1:29 pm (IST) The CBSE office had received an unaddressed envelope on March 26 containing four sheets of handwritten answers of the Class 12 Economics paper, the Board said in its complaint to the Delhi Police. CBSE further said that they received a complaint by fax on March 23 from an "unknown source" that a man running a coaching institute in Rajinder Nagar was involved in paper leakage. The complaint also named two schools in Rajinder Nagar for their involvement in the alleged leakage.

Mar 29, 2018 1:24 pm (IST) Congress president Rahul Gandhi today targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by going into a rhyme over the series of leaks, including CBSE board papers, to say that the "chowkidar" was weak. Taking to Twitter, Rahul used the hashtag BasEkAurSaal, a reference to the government being left with one year of its term. “How many leaks? Data leak! Aadhar leak! SSC Exam leak! Election date leak! CBSE papers leak! There is a leak in everything, the 'chowkidar' is weak,” Gandhi said in a tweet that was in both Hindi and English.

Mar 29, 2018 1:18 pm (IST) Questions are being raised on CBSE chief Anita Karwal’s silence. While HRD minister Prakash Javadekar has addressed two press conferences on the issue, Karwal’s silence has raised eyebrows. Officials first said Karwal was on a four-day leave, but when cornered by reporters, they said she “might be working from home or may be at the HRD ministry”.

Mar 29, 2018 1:14 pm (IST) Reports about the Economics paper being leaked had circulated on social media, including on WhatsApp, several hours before the paper commenced on Monday. The CBSE, however, denied any leak and urged students and parents not to panic. A similar incident occurred on March 15 when the Delhi government had said that it had received complaints of the Class 12 Accountancy paper being leaked. A probe was later ordered even though the board had denied any leak.

Mar 29, 2018 1:13 pm (IST) The Delhi Police said they have registered two cases. The first case in connection with the leak of Economics paper was lodged on March 27, while the case pertaining to Class 10 Mathematics paper was lodged on March 28, following a complaint by the regional director of CBSE. The cases were registered on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy. A special investigation team comprising two deputy commissioners of police, four assistant commissioners of police and five inspectors has been set up to investigate the matter.

Mar 29, 2018 1:11 pm (IST) The Delhi Police's crime branch is investigating the leak of Class 12 Economics and Class 10 Mathematics papers after registering two separate cases in the matter. In the wake of reports claiming paper leaks, the CBSE had on Wednesday announced re-examination of the two papers. In its complaint to the police, the CBSE has said that they received a complaint by fax on March 23 from an "unknown source" that a man running a coaching institute in Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar was involved in paper leakage. The complaint also named two schools in Rajinder Nagar for their involvement in the alleged leakage.