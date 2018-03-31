English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Identifies Person Who Sent Leaked Papers to Board; Cops Reach CBSE Office
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Chairperson Anita Karwal had received an e-mail a day before the Class 10 mathematics exam, which was held on March 28, informing her about the paper being leaked.
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students display placards during a protest over the alleged paper leak, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, on Friday. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Google has submitted the details of an email address to the Delhi Police in connection with the CBSE paper leak case on Saturday. On Friday, police had sought a reply from Google to identify the operator of this email address.
Police said on Saturday, the person who used the concerned email ID to send the leaked question papers to CBSE officials has been identified.
Police is probing this person along with 53 other students and seven teachers.
Moreover, six WhatsApp groups have also been traced in the paper leak probe. More officers have joined the investigation into the leaks that have rocked the country in the past couple of days after CBSE on Wednesday announced the leaks and said that they would do a retest of two papers of Class 10 and 12.
The police continued with their quest on Saturday to trace the origin of the papers leak as they visited the schools and coaching centres in outer Delhi that had come under their scanner. More than 60 people have been questioned till now, but the officer said there was "no breakthrough" in the case so far.
Meanwhile, Delhi Crime Branch officials have reached the CBSE headquarters in Delhi. Senior officials of the Board are present in the building along with DCP (Crime).
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Chairperson Anita Karwal had received an e-mail a day before the Class 10 mathematics exam, which was held on March 28, informing her about the paper being leaked.
The sender of the e-mail had stated that the mathematics paper was leaked on WhatsApp and that the exam should be cancelled.
The mail also contained 12 images of the handwritten mathematics paper allegedly leaked on WhatsApp.
In order to identify the sender of the e-mail, the police had written to Google, asking it to share the details of the e-mail ID. On Friday, the police had sent a reminder to the website to expedite the process.
The Delhi Police had registered separate cases on March 27 and March 28 to probe the leak of the Class 12 economics paper and Class 10 mathematics paper, following a complaint by the regional director of the CBSE.
The cases were registered on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy.
The Class 12 economics and Class 10 mathematics exams were held on March 26 and March 28 respectively.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising two deputy commissioners of police, four assistant commissioners of police and five inspectors, has been set up to investigate the matter.
The team is being supervised by the joint commissioner of police (crime).
