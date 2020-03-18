Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

CBSE Board Exams Postponed till March 31 as Precautionary Measure in View of Coronavirus Outbreak

The announcement came after a directive from the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) directed the CBSE and all educational institutions in the country to postpone exams till March 31 in view of the outbreak.

News18.com

Updated:March 18, 2020, 10:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
CBSE Board Exams Postponed till March 31 as Precautionary Measure in View of Coronavirus Outbreak
Students wearing protective masks in Kochi (REUTERS/Sivaram V)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday postponed the ongoing class 10 and 12 examinations till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

"All ongoing CBSE examinations in India and abroad postponed till March 31 and will be rescheduled thereafter... after an assessment of the situation," said CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi. "All ongoing evaluation work will be suspended during the period."

The announcement came after a directive from the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) directed the CBSE and all educational institutions in the country to postpone exams till March 31 in view of the outbreak.

The ministry has asked for the postponement of all exams, including IIT JEE. The National Institute of Open Studies (NIOS) has also postponed all exam activities.

"JEE mains examination should be rescheduled and new date will be announced on March 31 after re-assessment of the situation since the examination may require travel by examinees to different towns and the dates may clash with the rescheduled CBSE and other board exams," said the ministry.

"While maintenance of academic calendar and exam schedule is important, equally important is safety and security of students who are appearing in various examinations as also of their teachers and parents," HRD secretary Amit Khare said in an official communication.

"All the ongoing examinations, including CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education)board exams, be postponed till March 31 and rescheduled thereafter," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram