CBSE Board Exams Postponed till March 31 as Precautionary Measure in View of Coronavirus Outbreak

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday postponed the ongoing class 10 and 12 examinations till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

"All ongoing CBSE examinations in India and abroad postponed till March 31 and will be rescheduled thereafter... after an assessment of the situation," said CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi. "All ongoing evaluation work will be suspended during the period."

The announcement came after a directive from the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) directed the CBSE and all educational institutions in the country to postpone exams till March 31 in view of the outbreak.

The ministry has asked for the postponement of all exams, including IIT JEE. The National Institute of Open Studies (NIOS) has also postponed all exam activities.

"JEE mains examination should be rescheduled and new date will be announced on March 31 after re-assessment of the situation since the examination may require travel by examinees to different towns and the dates may clash with the rescheduled CBSE and other board exams," said the ministry.

"While maintenance of academic calendar and exam schedule is important, equally important is safety and security of students who are appearing in various examinations as also of their teachers and parents," HRD secretary Amit Khare said in an official communication.

"All the ongoing examinations, including CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education)board exams, be postponed till March 31 and rescheduled thereafter," he added.

