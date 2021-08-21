CBSE Private, Compartment Exams Admit Cards Released: Steps to Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the admit cards or the hall tickets for the private candidates as well as regular candidates who would be appearing for the compartment cum improvement exam. Exams are scheduled to be held from August 25 for both class 10, 12 students. Students who have not been able to clear exams or those who wish to improve their scores can also appear for the exams.

Despite protests from private students, CBSE is going ahead and holding exams for them. Regular students have been promoted without exams based on alternative assessment, however, the option was not available for candidates who had enrolled in private mode. CBSE had reduced the syllabus by 30% earlier this year. Further, the question paper will have more MCQ-based questions. The exam pattern will be the same as the sample paper released on the official website.

CBSE compartment cum Improvement exams Admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Enter the new website

Step 3: Click on admit card for private student link

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will be released, download

The first paper will be the English Core paper on August 25. The improvement exams will conclude on September 15. The examinations will be conducted in single-shift 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The exam time, date, venue and other instructions will be mentioned on admit card. It is mandatory to bring admit card while appearing for the exam. Students need to bring a printout of e-admit cards.

Meanwhile, CBSE has already started preparing for board exams 2022. CBSE has asked schools to create a List Of Candidates (LOC) who will be appearing for both classes 10 and 12. For next term, CBSE will hold two board exams in a year. Each term will have questions from 50 per cent of the total syllabus, implying, half of the syllabus. The first-term board exam will be conducted between November-December 2021, with a window period of 4-8 weeks, while the second term will be held around March-April 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here