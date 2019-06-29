CBSE Re-evaluation Result 2019 for Class 12 Declared at cbseresults.nic.in
The CBSE had announced the 12th Result 2019 on May 2 and CBSE 10th Result 2019 on May 6 and taken requests for re-checking soon after.
CBSE Revaluation Result 2019 for Class 12 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the re-evaluation result for class 12 for the current academic year. The CBSE Re-evaluation Result was published on the Board’s official website cbse.gov.in.
The CBSE Revaluation result can be accessed on cbseresults.nic.in and and through this direct link http://cbseresults.nic.in/class12-Revised/Class12th19_revised.html
The CBSE had announced the 12th Result 2019 on May 2 and CBSE 10th Result 2019 on May 6.
Steps to check the CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result:
Step 1. Visit the official website of CBSE or cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2. On homepage, search for a ‘CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result 2019’ link
Step 3. On the CBSE 12th Re-evaluation Result 2019 window, enter your roll number, school number, centre number and admit card ID and click the submit button
Step 4. The updated CBSE Class 12th Re-evaluation Result 2019, CBSE Board Re-evaluation Result can be viewed on the screen
Step 5. Download the soft copy and take a printout of CBSE Re-evaluation Result
