1-min read

CBSE Re-evaluation Result 2019 for Class 12 Declared at cbseresults.nic.in

The CBSE had announced the 12th Result 2019 on May 2 and CBSE 10th Result 2019 on May 6 and taken requests for re-checking soon after.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 29, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
CBSE Re-evaluation Result 2019 for Class 12 Declared at cbseresults.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...

CBSE Revaluation Result 2019 for Class 12 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the re-evaluation result for class 12 for the current academic year. The CBSE Re-evaluation Result was published on the Board’s official website cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Revaluation result can be accessed on cbseresults.nic.in and and through this direct link http://cbseresults.nic.in/class12-Revised/Class12th19_revised.html

The CBSE had announced the 12th Result 2019 on May 2 and CBSE 10th Result 2019 on May 6.

Steps to check the CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result:

Step 1. Visit the official website of CBSE or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2. On homepage, search for a ‘CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result 2019’ link

Step 3. On the CBSE 12th Re-evaluation Result 2019 window, enter your roll number, school number, centre number and admit card ID and click the submit button

Step 4. The updated CBSE Class 12th Re-evaluation Result 2019, CBSE Board Re-evaluation Result can be viewed on the screen

Step 5. Download the soft copy and take a printout of CBSE Re-evaluation Result



