CBSE Recruitment 2019: Notification for 357 Vacancies for Multiple Posts Released at cbse.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification for recruitment for various posts of Group A, Group B and Group C on its official website at cbse.nic.in.

News18.com

Updated:November 17, 2019, 8:37 AM IST
CBSE Recruitment 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification for recruitment for various posts of Group A, Group B and Group C on its official website at cbse.nic.in. Interested candidates must apply for the CBSE recruitment drive by December 16, 2019.

The CBSE recruitment notification said that a total of 357 vacancies are available for the posts of Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT), Analyst (IT), Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Assistant, Stenographer, Accountant, Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant.

CBSE Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total number of Vacancies: 357

GROUP- A

Assistant Secretary - 14 Posts

Analyst (IT) - 14 Posts

Assistant Secretary (IT) - 7 Posts

GROUP- B

Junior Hindi Translator - 8 Posts

GROUP- C

Junior Assistant - 204 Posts

Senior Assistant - 60 Posts

Stenographer - 25 Posts

Accountant - 6 Posts

Junior Accountant - 19 Posts

CBSE Recruitment 2019: Direct link

CBSE Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Accountant: A Bachelor's degree from a recognised university/ institution with commerce/accounts as one of the subjects.

Assistant Secretary: A Bachelor's Degree from a recognised university. Officers of central/state government/UT administration or central/state autonomous/statutory organizations/PSUs/reputed private organizations in supervisory capacity with experience in general administration / establishment / accounts / examination.

Analyst (IT): A BE/BTech (IT)/MSC (IT)/MCA degree from a recognised university/institution and 05 years of working experience in the development of online applications.

Assistant Secretary IT: A BE/BTech (IT)/MSC (IT)/MCA degree from a recognised university/institution and working experience in the development of online applications, using dot net technologies, sql server, visual basic dot net, c# dot net. fox pro.

Junior Hindi Translator: Graduate from a recognised university and typing speed of 40 w.p.m. or equivalent calculated speed on computer i.e. 12000 KDPH.

Senior Assistant: A Bachelor's degree from the recognised university/institution

Stenographer: A Bachelor's degree from a recognised university/ institution with commerce/accounts as one of the subject

Assistant: Class 12 or equivalent qualification from a recognised board or university. Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. or equivalent speed of 10500 KDPH in English or 30 w.p.m. or equivalent speed of 9000 KDPH in Hindi on computer.

Application fee:

Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT), Analyst (IT) - Rs 1,500/-

Other posts - Rs 800/-

There is no fee for SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ex servicemen/ women/ regular cbse employee)

CBSE Recruitment 2019: Selection procedure

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a computer based test. Candidates appearing for the post of Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT),Analyst (IT), Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Assistant, Stenographer, Accountant, Junior Assistant and Junior Accountant will be shortlisted, category wise, to appear in the final stage for skill test/interview.

CBSE Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Candidates can apply for the posts directly through the official website at cbse.nic.in from November 15 to December 16, 2019.

