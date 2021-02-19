CBSE Releases Admit Card for Assistant Secretary and Analyst 2019 Interview; Check More Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the hall ticket 2019 for assistant secretary and analyst interview at www.cbse.gov.in. Shortlisted candidates of the CBSE Assistant Secretary and Analyst CBT 2019 exam can download the hall ticket by using their registered user ID and password. The board has conducted the Assistant Secretary and Analyst CBT in January last year and the result was declared on October 14, 2020. A total of 112 applicants have been selected for the CBSE Assistant Secretary and Analyst interview. The venue and date of the CBSE assistant secretary and analyst interview 2019 are provided in the admit card.

How to download CBSE 2019 assistant secretary and analyst interview admit card:

Step 1: The hall ticket of CBSE assistant secretary and analyst interview can be downloaded from the official website

Step 2: Scroll down the homepage and click on the recruitment tab

Step 3: Now click on the direct link for assistant secretary and analyst interview admit card

Step 4: In the new window, enter your registered user id and password

Step 5: Download CBSE assistant secretary/ assistant secretary (IT)/analyst interview hall ticket and take a print out of it

Candidates can check the list of shortlisted names for interview here.

The board, in its official notification, instructed the candidates to bring original documents/certificates on which he/she has claimed his/her eligibility. The aspirants will also have to download the self-attestation form from the website and bring three self-attested copies of each of the documents.

The cut-off marks and individual marks of the aspirants for CBSE 2019 assistant secretary and analyst post will be released after the completion of the entire selection procedure. Aspirants must keep a check on the official website of CBSE for further updates.