CBSE Releases Board Exam Admit Cards at Official Website, Check Details Here

CBSE affiliated schools can login to their respective accounts and download the admit cards and distribute the same to students. The board exams for class 12 will begin from February 15 and for class 10, the exam starts on February 21

News18.com

Updated:January 31, 2019, 1:10 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for class 10 and class 12 board exams on the official CBSE website.

CBSE affiliated schools can login to their respective accounts and download the admit cards and distribute the same to students.

The board exams for class 12 will begin from February 15 and for class 10, the exam starts on February 21.

Students should note that the login has been activated for schools and not for students which means schools will download the admit cards and students shall collect the admit cards from their respective schools.

After collecting admit cards from schools, students should check it carefully. The admit cards contain the following details:

Exam roll number
Date of birth (only for class 10 students)
Name of examination
Candidate's name
Exemptions provided
Admit Card ID
Subjects in which appearing with date of exam
Mother's name
Father's/Guardian's name
Name of examination centre
Category of PwD



