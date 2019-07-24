CBSE Releases CTET 2019 Answer Key at ctet.nic.in, Can be Challenged On or Before July 26
The candidates can challenge the CTET CBSE Answer Key 2019, if required, on or before July 26 by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000.
(Image: News18.com)
The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, has released the answer key for Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET. The CBSE CTET Answer Key 2019 was announced on the official website
of CBSE and CTET on Wednesday, July 24. All the candidates who have appeared for CBSE CTET 2019 can check the answers on the official website.
To check CBSE CTET Answer Key 2019, the interested students can visit the official website of CTET at www.ctet.nic.in.
Alternatively, the students can also check CBSE CTET Answer Key 2019 at the official website of CBSE, cbse.nic.in. It is also to be kept in mind that the CBSE CTET Answer Key for 2019 will only be available on CTET and CBSE Official website till 11:59 pm on July 26.
The candidates are therefore requested to challenge the CTET CBSE Answer Key 2019, if required, on or before July 26 by paying a fee of Rs 1000. It is also to be noted that the fee is non-refundable.
CBSE CTET official answer key 2019 released: How to check online
Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET or CBSE at ctet.nic.in or cbse.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on “Download CBSE CTET answer key 2019' link.
Step 3: A pdf file with answer keys will appear on the screen.
Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
Step 5: In case of any correction in the answer key, challenge the answer on or before July 26.
The CBSE CTET recruitment exam is being conducted to fill the posts of teachers in government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Central Tibetan Schools and other government schools.
Also Watch
-
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
How Chandrayaan 2 Will Land On Moon's South Pole
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Blind Cricket Team Does A Salute With Sheldon Cotterell
- Shahid Kapoor on Kabir Singh Criticism: It's So Hypocritical, Who Are We to Judge Characters?
- Central Government Seeks Detailed Response from TikTok Over Unlawful Content
- IIT Madras Students Impress Elon Musk With Their HyperLoop Pod
- Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2019 Passed: Here's a Complete List of Revised Traffic Violation Fines