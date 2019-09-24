CBSE Releases Sample Question Papers for 2020 Class 10, 12 Board Examinations at cbseacademic.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released sample question papers for Class 10 and Class 12 students for the year 2020. The CBSE sample question papers were released on September 19, 2019. Students who are preparing for their board examinations are advised to download CBSE sample question papers for CBSE 2020 Board Examinations from its official website, cbseacademic.nic.in. The Central Board of Secondary Educatiom has released subject wise sample question papers for both class 10 and class 12.

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducts the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Examination every year. The CBSE Class 10 Examination 2020, CBSE Class 12 Examination 2020 will be held in February-march. Students can download the sample papers from the official website and start practicing for better results. Further, the Board has also published the marking scheme for each subject.

CBSE Sample Question Paper: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website cbseacademic.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Notification: SQP for Class X and XII (2019-20),’

Step 3: Click on the links provided for class X and XII

Step 4: Click on the subjects to get the sample question papers

Step 5: Download CBSE Sample Question paper and keep a printout for future use

