CBSE Releases Sample Question Papers for 2020 Class 10, 12 Board Exams at cbseacademic.nic.in
The CBSE sample question papers for Class 10 and 12 were released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on September 19, 2019.
(Image: News18.com)
The Central Board of Secondary Education has released sample question papers for Class 10th and Class 12th students for the year 2020. The CBSE sample question papers for Class 10 and 12 were released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on September 19, 2019. Students who are preparing for their board examinations are advised to download CBSE sample question papers for CBSE 2020 Board Examinations from its official website at cbseacademic.nic.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education has released subject-wise sample question papers for both class 10 and class 12.
The Central Board of Secondary Education conducts the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Examination every year. The CBSE Class 10 Examination 2020, CBSE Class 12 Examination 2020 will be held in February-march. Students can download the sample papers from the official website and start practicing for better results. Further, the Board has also published the marking scheme for each subject.
Students can download the CBSE Class 10 Sample question paper from here.
Students can download the CBSE Class 12 Sample question paper from here.
CBSE Sample Question Paper: How to download
Step 1: Go to the official website
Step 2: Click on ‘Notification: SQP for Class X and XII (2019-20),’
Step 3: Click on the links provided for class X and XII
Step 4: Click on the subjects to get the sample question papers
Step 5: Download CBSE Sample Question paper and keep a printout for future use
