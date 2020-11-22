CBSE Releases Tentative Dates for Class 12 Practical Exams. Check Here for All Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the tentative dates for the class XII practical exams. As per the notification issued by CBSE, the practical examinations for class XII will be held from January 1 to February 8.

The CBSE has said, however, that the dates mentioned in the notification are tentative and the board would announce the exact dates for the practical exams soon.

It has also issued a SOP which is to be followed amid the exams:

• Different dates will be sent to schools for practical examinations.

• Practical exam and project evaluation work will be conducted in the respective schools.

• Practical examination will have both internal and external examiners

• An Observer will be appointed who will supervise the practical exam and project evaluation.

• Once the assessment is done, schools will have to upload marks on the link provided by the board.