CBSE Result 2018: CBSE 10th Result Releasing Date on cbse.nic.in
The CBSE 10th Result 2018 will be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on its official website cbse.nic.in. The CBSE Class 10th examination was conducted successfully by the Central Board of Secondary Education from March 5 - April 4.
The CBSE Result 2018, CBSE Result for Class 10 is likely to get declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE on May 28th. The CBSE 10th Result 2018 will be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on its official website cbse.nic.in.
The CBSE Class 10th examination was conducted successfully by the Central Board of Secondary Education from March 5 - April 4. If the CBSE's www.cbse.nic.in is not opening then students can check their CBSE Result on these websites cbse.examresults.net , results.nic.in/index , cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in
Steps to Check CBSE Result 2018:
Step 1: Click on the official website cbse.nic.in.
Step 2: Look for the link which says CBSE 10th Result 2018, CBSE Class 10th Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link which shows CBSE Result 2018, CBSE Result, CBSE Class 10 Result 2018
Step 4: Enter the roll number
Step 5: Download the CBSE 10th Result 2018 for future reference
In 2018, 28.24 lakh students registered to appear for the CBSE board exams. Out of these, 16.38 lakh students (16,38,428) appeared for the class X boards and 11.86 lakh students (11,86,306) appeared for the class XII board exams in 2018.
