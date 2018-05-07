GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
CBSE Result 2018: CBSE Class 10 Results Date Announced at cbse.nic.in. Check Details Here

The CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the CBSE Class 10 Exam Results 2018, CBSE Class 10 Results 2018 on its official website cbse.nic.in/newsite/index. The CBSE Class 10 examination was conducted by the CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education from 5 March - 4 April 2018.

Puja Menon |

Updated:May 7, 2018, 11:51 AM IST
(Image: News18.com)
The CBSE CLass 10 Results 2018 and CBSE Class 10 Result 2018 will be declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE  om May 30, a source said. The CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the CBSE Class 10 Exam Results 2018 on its official website  cbse.nic.in/newsite/index

The CBSE Class 10 examination was conducted by the CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education from 5 March - 4 April 2018. The CBSE Class 10 exam results 2018, CBSE Class 10 Result 2018 will also be available on the examresults.net, results.nic.in 

Steps students need to follow in order to CBSE Class 10 Results 2018, CBSE Class 10 Result, CBSE Class 10 exam result 2018

Step 1: Logon to the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE  website  cbse.nic.in/newsite/index

Step 2: Look for the link which says CBSE Class 10 Results 2018, CBSE Class 10 Result 2018

CHECK CBSE CLASS 12 RESULT HERE

Step 3: Click on the lin which says CBSE Class 10 exam results 2018

Step 4: Enter your CBSE Roll number

Step 5: Download your result and keep it for future reference

In 2018, 16.38 lakh students appeared for the CBSE class X board exams. There are 9,67,325 male candidates and 6,71,103 female candidates for the class X exams that were conducted across 4453 centres. This year the class X exams are to be mandatory after a gap of 7 years. In 2009, the HRD ministry had deemed the class X board exams optional as a part of the Comprehensive and Continuous Evaluation (CCE) system.

 

