CBSE Result 2018: CBSE Class 10 Results Date Announced at cbse.nic.in. Check Details Here

The CBSE CLass 10 Results 2018 and CBSE Class 10 Result 2018 will be declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE om May 30, a source said. The CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the CBSE Class 10 Exam Results 2018 on its official website cbse.nic.in/newsite/index The CBSE Class 10 examination was conducted by the CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education from 5 March - 4 April 2018. The CBSE Class 10 exam results 2018, CBSE Class 10 Result 2018 will also be available on the examresults.net ResultsStep 1: Logon to the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE website cbse.nic.in/newsite/index Step 2: Look for the link which says CBSE Class 10 Results 2018, CBSE Class 10 Result 2018Step 3: Click on the lin which says CBSE Class 10 exam results 2018Step 4: Enter your CBSE Roll numberStep 5: Download your result and keep it for future referenceIn 2018, 16.38 lakh students appeared for the CBSE class X board exams. There are 9,67,325 male candidates and 6,71,103 female candidates for the class X exams that were conducted across 4453 centres. This year the class X exams are to be mandatory after a gap of 7 years. In 2009, the HRD ministry had deemed the class X board exams optional as a part of the Comprehensive and Continuous Evaluation (CCE) system.