English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE Result 2018: CBSE Class 12 Results Expected by May 28 on cbse.nic.in. Check for Details Here
The CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the CBSE Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website cbse.nic.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE conducted the CBSE Class 12 examinations 2018 from 5 March - 13th April, the CBSE Class 10 examination 2018 from 5 March - 4 April 2018.
Image for representation.(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE will announce the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2018 by May 28, a source said. The CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the CBSE Class 12th Result, CBSE Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website cbse.nic.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE conducted the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 12 examinations 2018 from 5 March - 13th April 2018, the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 10 examination 2018 from 5 March - 4 April 2018. The Central Board of Secondary Education's CBSE Class 12th result 2018 and CBSE Class 10th Result 2018 will also be available on cbse.examresults.net results.nic.in/index cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in
Steps students need to follow to check CBSE Class 12 Result 2018 and CBSE Class 10 Result 2018 are given below:
Step 1: Click on the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE official website cbse.nic.in
Step 2: Go the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 12th Result 2018 or CBSE Class 10th Result 2018 Section
Step 3: Click on CBSE 12th Board Exam result 2018 or CBSE 10th Board Exam result 2018
Step 4: Enter your admit card details and get your CBSE 10 Result 2018 or CBSE 12 Result 2018
Step 5: Download your CBSE Result 2018 for future reference
CBSE Class 10 Results 2018 and CBSE Class 12 Results 2018 can also be accessed through the following modes:
IVR: CBSE Class 10 and 12 Results can be accessed via an IVR system that gives you your results via a call. The charges for the same are 30p per minute per roll number
SMS: Students can access their results via SMS charged at 50 paise per SMS
DigiLocker: The account details are sent via SMS to the student's registered mobile number. You will get your mark sheets for CBSE Board Results 2018 in your locker
Official School Websites: Some schools also post the CBSE Board Results 2018 on their website and you can access your results there.
Also Watch
The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE conducted the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 12 examinations 2018 from 5 March - 13th April 2018, the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 10 examination 2018 from 5 March - 4 April 2018. The Central Board of Secondary Education's CBSE Class 12th result 2018 and CBSE Class 10th Result 2018 will also be available on cbse.examresults.net results.nic.in/index cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in
Steps students need to follow to check CBSE Class 12 Result 2018 and CBSE Class 10 Result 2018 are given below:
Step 1: Click on the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE official website cbse.nic.in
Step 2: Go the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 12th Result 2018 or CBSE Class 10th Result 2018 Section
Step 3: Click on CBSE 12th Board Exam result 2018 or CBSE 10th Board Exam result 2018
Step 4: Enter your admit card details and get your CBSE 10 Result 2018 or CBSE 12 Result 2018
Step 5: Download your CBSE Result 2018 for future reference
CBSE Class 10 Results 2018 and CBSE Class 12 Results 2018 can also be accessed through the following modes:
IVR: CBSE Class 10 and 12 Results can be accessed via an IVR system that gives you your results via a call. The charges for the same are 30p per minute per roll number
SMS: Students can access their results via SMS charged at 50 paise per SMS
DigiLocker: The account details are sent via SMS to the student's registered mobile number. You will get your mark sheets for CBSE Board Results 2018 in your locker
Official School Websites: Some schools also post the CBSE Board Results 2018 on their website and you can access your results there.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli to Miss Opening T20I Against Ireland as per Surrey Deal
- Australia Skipper Tim Paine Denies Rift With David Warner
- New Ford EcoSport Titanium S Leaked Before Launch, To Bring Back EcoBoost Engine – See Pics
- Xiaomi Redmi S2 With 18:9 Display, Dual-Cameras, A 16MP Selfie Camera Launched at Rs 10,500
- Shah Rukh Khan Apologises to KKR Fans After Thrashing Against Mumbai at Eden