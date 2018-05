CBSE Result 2018: CBSE Class 12 Results Expected by May 28 on cbse.nic.in. Check for Details Here

account details

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE will announce the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2018 by May 28, a source said. The CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the CBSE Class 12th Result, CBSE Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website cbse.nic.in The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE conducted the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 12 examinations 2018 from 5 March - 13th April 2018, the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 10 examination 2018 from 5 March - 4 April 2018. The Central Board of Secondary Education's CBSE Class 12th result 2018 and CBSE Class 10th Result 2018 will also be available on cbse.examresults.net Step 1: Click on the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE official website cbse.nic.in Step 2: Go the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 12th Result 2018 or CBSE Class 10th Result 2018 SectionStep 3: Click on CBSE 12th Board Exam result 2018 or CBSE 10th Board Exam result 2018Step 4: Enter your admit card details and get yourStep 5: Download your CBSE Result 2018 for future referenceCBSE Class 10 and 12 Results can be accessed via an IVR system that gives you your results via a call. The charges for the same are 30p per minute per roll numberStudents can access their results via SMS charged at 50 paise per SMSTheare sent via SMS to the student's registered mobile number. You will get your mark sheets for CBSE Board Results 2018 in your lockerSome schools also post the CBSE Board Results 2018 on their website and you can access your results there.